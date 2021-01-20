For hire: Educated expert with bad marketing advice

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, I did it again. I guess if nothing else, I am consistent – even if it is not in a good way. I am nearly 100% successful in marketing at the very worst time or at least missing a better market.

In the past several years I have done my research, made a plan and executed it, only to find out that the information I used and the decision I made were wrong and caused me to miss out on a substantial amount of money. By substantial I am talking substantial in my terms and not terms used by most of the rest of the free world – probably enough to buy a Happy Meal.

For further background, you should probably know that my bachelor’s degree is in agricultural economics from Kansas State University. I took every marketing class offered while I was there. I was convinced that my father did not know what he was doing, and I was going to come home and save the day.

Now, my marketing failures are in no way to be associated with the education I received from Kansas State University. They provided me with a very good, solid education based on the soundest principles and research. You know the old saying, “you can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make him drink?” I embody that saying. They tried their hardest to teach me. I should know what I am doing.

Each year I go into it with a plan. Last year I was sure grains would continue to go up in price and cattle had seen their peak. I stored my soybeans, watching the markets until they finally reached the level they were at harvest and I sold.

Cattle continued to increase in price during this period. So, this year I decided to do the opposite, especially since beans and corn were higher than I had hoped for at harvest and the election was looming over us with uncertainty. Corn was cheapish and I was sure I could put some gain on my calves and sell them after the first of the year for a profit.