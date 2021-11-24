Give thanks for ‘everyday’ blessings

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This week is Thanksgiving. I do not know about you, but this year does feel like Thanksgiving to me.

The weather is about right and for the most part I am caught up on farm work, or maybe I am less behind, but in either case I have had time to think about Thanksgiving and anticipate the holiday.

Let us face it, the anticipation of a holiday is usually better than the actual holiday itself. We wait for weeks for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter or the Fourth of July. Then – bang there it is, and it is over.

Yes, this week is Thanksgiving and there are few holidays a fat guy like me like better than Thanksgiving. The day when we are given free rein to stuff ourselves and diets are out the door. The day when we get the biggest turkey we can find, get up in the wee hours of the morning to start it cooking and smell it all morning. You have the hustle and bustle of cooking and family.

Thanksgiving truly is one of the top five days of the year.

With all the football and gluttony, we often miss the whole point of Thanksgiving. The day is not called eat a bunch and fall into a food coma watching football day. No, it is called Thanksgiving for a reason.

We are told it is to commemorate the first fall of the pilgrims. It was a time when they sat down to a feast and gave thanks for merely surviving up to that point. Sure, there was a long hard winter ahead, but they celebrated simply having food and being alive. It’s sure a far cry from our lives.

Let us face it, we are very blessed to live here and live in these times. Sure, we have our challenges and some of them are profoundly serious. But in the general scheme of daily living, we have it good and really easy.