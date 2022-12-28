Going the extra mile to care for livestock in the cold

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We have a winter storm predicted to come in this week. The kids and I have spent the last three days trying to get everything together and make as many preparations as we can. Somehow, every time I check an item off my list, three more get added.

Like many other events we prepare for, there is only so much we can do and for the rest we just have to pray and hope for the best. Fortunately, this event does not look to last exceptionally long, and we are not calving or lambing yet.

I know if I lived a little farther north this would be the norm and not a special weather event. I am not sure how I would survive if I had weeks of this. I guess you get used to it and adapt but I may not be tough enough. In any case, my hats off to those of you up north. You are better, tougher ranchers than I am.

We have been moving cows to warmer spots and feed to places it will be handier. The ewes all have barns they can get into, and we have prepared the waterers the best we can. Someday I will have all frost-free waterers, I hope. This cold front will test even the most frost-free of waterers.

The only winners out of all of this will be the dogs. They get to spend the next three or four nights inside.

I know I am preaching to the choir. All of you are in the same boat I am. OK, maybe most of you are in a more organized boat, but we are all making those last-minute preparations to make sure our animals are cared for as best we can. We all go the extra mile and, in many ways, put our own welfare in danger for our livestock. Yet the animal rights crowd will call us out and cast some doubt in our customers’ minds that we have our animal’s best interests at heart.

My guess is that you are all like me. I will not get much sleep the next few nights. I will lay in bed and listen to that cold wind blow and stew about whether there was more I could have done. I will pace the living room the next three days looking outside and wonder how the cows and ewes are doing.

Last week I watched the videos of the blizzard in the states north of me, and my heart hurt for those producers. In all the videos I saw, the livestock came out of the storm just fine and all of that was due to the extra precautions those ranchers took.

Here too, I know that as long I put out enough feed and make sure they have adequate water, the animals will be fine. Each place has good protection, and the livestock are smarter than we give them credit for. In many ways they are smarter than humans. Need proof? Go check out the local mall and see how many are wearing shorts and hoodies in the bitter cold. The hard part for me is knowing that if I don’t disturb them, they will hunker down out of the wind and be fine – unless I can’t stop myself and have to go look at them. Again, they prove that many times the cows are smarter than we are.

This is one of those times that we, as livestock owners, should take videos showing the extra miles and effort we go to make sure that our animals are well cared for. We also need to show them how well adapted our animals are to the elements. In many cases the public’s only point of reference is their dog or cat that spends all of its time indoors and has lost all its natural adaptation to cold weather. I mentioned that my dogs come in on the bitter cold nights. I get the feeling they really don’t like being indoors and would rather be outside.

I mean to take videos and pictures. I want to post to social media, so why don’t I? I am too busy taking care of the animals that I am accused of not caring about. Sorry, that is a sore point to me. It is hard to tell others about the good we do, when we are consumed with getting the job done. Taking videos and pictures take away from that. However, it is a sign of our times and something we all should be doing.

I better close this column and get back to battening down the hatches. By this evening everything should be done but I promise you I will be nervous as a cat for the next few days. I know we will come out of this storm fine but that won’t keep me from worrying. Here’s to warmer weather and green grass.