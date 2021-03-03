Grateful for a grandma who didn’t hold back

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last week brought a bittersweet day for me. My Grandma Miller passed away.

She was the last of my grandparents and I guess I am at the age where it is more unusual to have a living grandparent than to not have one. But is hard when the last one passes on, no matter your age.

Grandma was 96 and had lived a good, long life. She was ready to go, and knowing that made her passing a bit easier. It is hard to mourn for one that you know is in a better place, especially since she would not have wanted us to be sad about her passing. Instead, we will celebrate who Grandma was and the legacy she left behind for all of us.

To truly appreciate Grandma Miller, you had to know her. And if you knew her, you knew what she was thinking. If you did not want to know what Grandma was thinking, you had better not be in earshot. She was a no-holds-barred fan of the unvarnished truth, and she delivered it whether you wanted to hear it or not. That was why I loved her so much.

She was a reader of my column and very quick to call me out on a piece that she did not like, especially if she thought I was being too silly. You know what? Most of the time she was right, and she was telling me what no one else would. She also worried about my health and if I was spreading myself too thin. Again, she was right on the money.

We all need that person in our lives, whether we like it or not. The funny thing is, I married a woman much like my grandmother. I guess that is why Jennifer and Grandma developed such a close relationship. Maybe that is why Grandma was OK with leaving us. I had someone who would keep me on the straight and narrow when she was gone.