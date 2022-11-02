Harvest delays and small victories

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There is nothing more miserable than not being able to harvest when the weather is good. It’s kind of like being grounded when you were a kid.

Last week my late planted beans were not quite dry enough to harvest. To make matters worse, the weather was dry and hot with a chance of rain coming in three days and all I could do was watch and whine.

Don’t get me wrong, I had plenty of other, productive things to do. I brought two bunches of cows home. They did not seem to be enjoying the dry grass and dust they had been given.

Bringing them home increased the number of cows I am currently feeding hay. That is always comforting in a year when one is worried about running short of hay. It also adds to the workload.

The real conundrum is that I could send them out on stocks if I were done with harvest, but harvest is taking longer because I have to feed cows.

Then I ran into town to run errands and get parts. You know, the stuff you would normally do on a rainy day but because we are in a drought there are no rainy days. Well, I ran those errands and all the way into town I saw other producers combining. It gave me that gnawing sense of guilt that I am not out combining my crops while the weather is good. I really felt like I was being left out of the party and missing the fun.

Don’t get me wrong, when I can get started back up combining it should go quickly. I will not have to take time out of combining to go unload on the truck. I always try to see the positive in every situation, and what I am seeing is time savings with not having to unload very often and fuel savings because I am not driving the truck into town either. You have to take those small victories when you can get them, especially this year.

The real irony of the situation was that I missed going to see Isaac last weekend because I had beans to combine. This weekend, nothing to combine. Funny how that works.

I told you I was whiney. I do have to admit that there were times during the weekend I didn’t mind being sidelined, especially when the wind was blowing at gale force. Things were not very pleasant then and would have been even more unpleasant in the field.

Then came the rain. Mind you, we did not really get enough to do any good, but we did get enough to stop harvest for a couple of days. I must say I did feel better because I could go to town and not see anyone else in the field.

We farmers are a funny group. It did add to my stress because now I was driving past the fields looking at the beans and wondering if they would dry out and how much moisture the rain added.

I should be able to try it today, and I am cautiously optimistic. I will get a few acres cut because it takes a fairly good area just to get enough beans for a sample. Remember I am trying to find the bright spot in all of this.

Did I mention that there was another chance of rain in two days? Again, not a good chance but probably just enough to stop harvest for another couple of days.

Funny how we want rain, but we also want to control when we get rain. I guess if me needing to get harvest done brings the rain on, I am willing to take one for the team.

I am sure I will get my chance to wrap up harvest. The long-range forecast is for more hot and dry weather. I know I will look back on this in a week or so and feel really sheepish for complaining.

It will be interesting to see what happens. I need the rain to settle the dust because I am weaning calves this weekend. Which will win out? Rain to stop harvest or dust to make my life more difficult with the cattle? I am betting on just enough rain to stop harvest but not enough to settle the dust.

I will stop complaining because it doesn’t do any good, like my father always tells me. We have never failed to get a crop planted or harvested. There is no sense in planning anything out because you don’t have control over the weather.

Remember to look for the good in every situation. The lines at the elevator won’t be long, and it won’t matter that the air conditioning is not working on the combine. It’s the little victories, or at least that is what I tell myself.