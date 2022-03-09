Heart goes out to farmers in Ukraine

This has been a tough week.
Oh, calving and lambing are in full force, and they are going well. But I have been dealing with some hip, knee, and back pain for some time now and it is all getting worse.
I have started doing physical therapy and that is helping but I think we have determined that the root of my problem is my hips. I have an appointment with the orthopedic surgeon in a couple of weeks and we will determine the course of treatment, but it is looking like hip replacement.
This is what I get for giving people a hard time about getting older – karma maybe.
I am not worried about the surgery but the recovery time. From what I can tell it is about six weeks. I don’t know about any of you but there is not a good six-week time period in the next six months that is very convenient. Let’s face it, there is not a six-week period at any point in the calendar that is very convenient.
That had me down, and the pain I was experiencing did not help. Then this past week happened.
I don’t need to go back through the headlines. Russia invaded Ukraine and we watched helplessly.
I have to admit, I did not really know much about Ukraine until the last few weeks. It was half a world away and I did not really think it would ever affect my life. Now we are looking at pain at the gas pumps and who knows what other ramifications are coming down the line, but that is not what hit me the hardest.
The more I learned about Ukraine the more I realized that we had a whole lot in common. They are a major producer of sunflowers, corn and wheat. I have heard it said they are a lot like Iowa in terms of soil and climate.
Regardless of what they raise, their climate or anything else, they are our brothers and sisters in agriculture. I would guess if you threw a bunch of American farmers and Ukrainian farmers in a room, once you got over the language barrier there would be a robust discussion about weather and markets.
I have friends who have gone over to Ukraine and gotten to know the people, and they have reinforced that idea. We are the same in mind and spirit, and my heart breaks for them.
I happened to catch an interview with a Ukrainian farmer on one of the ag programs I watch. He was explaining how he had sent his family away to safety and was preparing to defend his land and his country. I know we would all do the same thing if the shoe was on our foot.
This land, our nation and our freedom are at the root of what we do and who we are. No one is more tied to their land than a farmer, and the ownership of that land means more to those who work the land than anyone else.
I dare say that those feelings are no different a half a world away. I cannot imagine what it must be like to know that a foreign army is approaching with the intent to steal your land and your freedom. I pray to God that we never know that feeling.
Here I was worrying and feeling sorry for myself because I might be laid up for six weeks. I know I have friends and neighbors who will help me out and most of all I have family who will make sure things are done.
I have no right to think that I have it bad. In the end, I will feel much better, and I will be able to resume life as I know it. I will have my farm, my family and my freedom. What more do I really need?
Farmers in Ukraine are not worried about the price of fertilizer or what the markets are doing right now. I doubt if they are watching the weather very closely. No, they are worried about their survival and if they will even have a farm.
It is gut wrenching for me to even think about the crisis they are in, and I would do the very thing I know they are doing. I would be taking up arms and defending my land and my country with everything I have.
We are faced with a tough year and many challenges. It is not going to be easy, to say the least. In the end, we will still be here, farming with all of our freedoms and rights. I fear I will not be able to say that about our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.
Please, each night spend some time thinking about them. All we can do is to offer their safety and their freedom up in our prayers each day. Never underestimate the power of prayer, those plows can make mighty swords.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.