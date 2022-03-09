Heart goes out to farmers in Ukraine

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This has been a tough week.

Oh, calving and lambing are in full force, and they are going well. But I have been dealing with some hip, knee, and back pain for some time now and it is all getting worse.

I have started doing physical therapy and that is helping but I think we have determined that the root of my problem is my hips. I have an appointment with the orthopedic surgeon in a couple of weeks and we will determine the course of treatment, but it is looking like hip replacement.

This is what I get for giving people a hard time about getting older – karma maybe.

I am not worried about the surgery but the recovery time. From what I can tell it is about six weeks. I don’t know about any of you but there is not a good six-week time period in the next six months that is very convenient. Let’s face it, there is not a six-week period at any point in the calendar that is very convenient.

That had me down, and the pain I was experiencing did not help. Then this past week happened.

I don’t need to go back through the headlines. Russia invaded Ukraine and we watched helplessly.

I have to admit, I did not really know much about Ukraine until the last few weeks. It was half a world away and I did not really think it would ever affect my life. Now we are looking at pain at the gas pumps and who knows what other ramifications are coming down the line, but that is not what hit me the hardest.

The more I learned about Ukraine the more I realized that we had a whole lot in common. They are a major producer of sunflowers, corn and wheat. I have heard it said they are a lot like Iowa in terms of soil and climate.