High energy adventures await with new puppy

Last weekend Jennifer and I did something wild and crazy. OK, remember everything is relative, and wild and crazy for us is not always wild and crazy for anyone else.
What did we do? We drove to Missouri and got a puppy. Now that all of you are thoroughly shocked by our actions, I will, as Paul Harvey would say, tell you the rest of the story.
Last winter my Brittaney, Jack, died at the ripe, old age of 14. While we were sad, there was no reason to mourn Jack. He had lived a long, happy life and died peacefully in a grassy, sunny spot. This left me without a bird dog for the first time since I was 16.
My first bird dog, Dot, I brought home without my parent’s prior approval and learned that it is better to ask for forgiveness rather than permission. Dot was my first Brittaney and started my love affair with the breed. Since then, I have had Calamity, Buster and Jack. That’s a short list for 34 years.
I started looking for a dog last winter and I was having problems finding just the right one. Remember, dogs around our house live forever, so it is important to pick the right one because you will be stuck with them for a long time. After a search I had decided that bird dogs were too expensive and right now I was not going to get one. Maybe later. I put the search on hold.
Forward to a week ago and the National Day of the Dog. Jennifer’s favorite college professor posted a picture of a Brittaney on his Facebook page (see some good can come from Facebook).
She reached out to him to see where he got his dog(s) and he pointed us to Ozark Wings because they had some puppies ready to find new homes. I was hesitant because of the money involved and Jennifer assured me that it was a good thing. Did I mention that I have the best wife, ever?
She told me to think of this puppy as physical therapy and maybe it would get me more active. That was all the incentive I needed. I had to admit that I missed being out in the field chasing pheasants and quail and maybe this puppy would be the secret.
I called and after a short chat with Chuck, the owner, I realized these were my kind of dogs. Jennifer and I made the trip into a weekend get-away and met Dr. Webb and Sue for supper. The next morning, we went to pick out our puppy. I had three females to pick from and it was an agonizing decision. In my mind the perfect puppy would come running up to me and demand I take her home. In reality did not happen that way. Finally, seeing that I was racked with indecision, Jennifer suggested one that she thought was marked uniquely. That was enough for me, and the decision was made.
Little did we know that picking the puppy out was the easiest decision. What were we going to name her? Remember we had not had a puppy in over seven years and had not had to name one in eight. Dog names are a big decision. In my mind, they must be short, one syllable, easy to shout and match the dog’s personality. It was a good thing we had a six-hour drive home. Finally, I settled on Mo, short for Missouri. I know, a girl named Mo. My kids both raised questions about the choice, but it met the criteria.
The trip home was better than I thought it would be. For the most part Mo slept and cried very little. We got home and introduced her to our three old cow dogs, something I was a bit worried about, but it went well, and no one growled or got mad. They simply jumped on the flatbed when the puppy got to be too much. In the following days we have settled in and started working on Mo to recognize her name and come when called. She doesn’t seem bothered to be saddled with the name Mo, so all is good on that front.
I have heard that pets are good for your well-being and blood pressure, and I would agree with that. It is funny how all the troubles of the day melt away with just a few minutes with the puppy. Maybe if a few more people would spend a little more time with dogs the world would be a kinder, gentler place. Then again, there are people in this world I would not wish upon any dog. I don’t know yet about physical therapy, but Mo has definitely been mental therapy for me after a tough couple of weeks.
I am also sure that in the coming months Mo will raise my blood pressure by chewing on shoes and doing other puppy things, but I am excited about the future and bird season. So, watch in the coming years for the adventures of Mo and her bumbling owner. Mo has a lot of training to do.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.