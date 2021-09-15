High energy adventures await with new puppy

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last weekend Jennifer and I did something wild and crazy. OK, remember everything is relative, and wild and crazy for us is not always wild and crazy for anyone else.

What did we do? We drove to Missouri and got a puppy. Now that all of you are thoroughly shocked by our actions, I will, as Paul Harvey would say, tell you the rest of the story.

Last winter my Brittaney, Jack, died at the ripe, old age of 14. While we were sad, there was no reason to mourn Jack. He had lived a long, happy life and died peacefully in a grassy, sunny spot. This left me without a bird dog for the first time since I was 16.

My first bird dog, Dot, I brought home without my parent’s prior approval and learned that it is better to ask for forgiveness rather than permission. Dot was my first Brittaney and started my love affair with the breed. Since then, I have had Calamity, Buster and Jack. That’s a short list for 34 years.

I started looking for a dog last winter and I was having problems finding just the right one. Remember, dogs around our house live forever, so it is important to pick the right one because you will be stuck with them for a long time. After a search I had decided that bird dogs were too expensive and right now I was not going to get one. Maybe later. I put the search on hold.

Forward to a week ago and the National Day of the Dog. Jennifer’s favorite college professor posted a picture of a Brittaney on his Facebook page (see some good can come from Facebook).

She reached out to him to see where he got his dog(s) and he pointed us to Ozark Wings because they had some puppies ready to find new homes. I was hesitant because of the money involved and Jennifer assured me that it was a good thing. Did I mention that I have the best wife, ever?