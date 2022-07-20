Humbling and heartwarming: Learning to accept help

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Haying is coming along well. I have to admit that it is hard to watch from the sidelines.

I had my second hip replaced a week ago, and the recovery is too slow for me. I know it is right where it should be, but I would rather be on the interstate instead of this winding country road I seem to be on.

One would think that being forced to spend the afternoons inside instead of out in the 100-degree heat would be a good thing. It is not.

Being on the injured list is tough, but it is also humbling at the same time. I don’t know what I would do without my family and the way they have stepped up. I know Jennifer is exhausted from doing chores, going to work, coming home and haying. I know our vows were for better and for worse, in sickness and in health but that kind of glossed over the sickness part. More specifically, it did not say in sickness during hay season.

I am not sure what I am going to do to make this all up, but I do know she mentioned a nice, full, hot meal in town would be a good start.

My kids have really stepped up and helped, even though they are really busy with their studies. This has been a great way for me to take a step back and realize that my kids are grown, capable adults.

While it has been tough, I have been able to find many silver linings in my downtime – things more important than watching every “Gunsmoke” or rodeo on TV.

Of course, it is also startling to realize that I can be replaced and maybe even upgraded.

The most humbling part of all of this is the help and concern I have gotten from all of my neighbors and friends. I don’t know why it is so hard to accept help, but it is. In agriculture we often are hurt by this pride that we can do everything on our own and that it is a sign of weakness to let others help. I know they have their own things to do, and I don’t want to be a burden. The bottom line is that they would not have offered if they did not want to help, and I can only hope that what goes around, comes around and someday I can help them, too.

I have come to this realization: I am healing up just fine. The timing of this really stunk, but I didn’t really have a choice. It was truly a blessing to find the doctor I did and to be able to heal as fast as I am. This all could have been much worse and taken much longer.

I am also blessed that this is something that can be fixed, and I will be good as new in a couple of weeks. There are others that are not so fortunate, and I realize how lucky I am.

I have been asked if I am bionic now. I don’t know about that, but I am rapidly approaching being the six-million-dollar man.

Of the two most important things I have learned during this, one is how important my family is. They have carried on the farm while juggling a full-time job and school responsibilities, and we have hardly missed a beat. I have also learned that everyone in my family is capable of doing anything on this farm.

It is a lesson my father never learned, and I wonder just how much he missed because of it. I have to admit that there is a bit of satisfaction knowing that things can get done without you. I am surprised because I would not have guessed that revelation.

Secondly, I have learned that I have the greatest friends and neighbors. The people around me will take time out of their schedules when I needed them. Even those who just checked in to see if I was OK were greatly appreciated.

It is both humbling and heartwarming to know that people really care. I will never forget how important neighbors and friends are again. I only hope that I can have an opportunity to help them as much as they have helped me.

Even people I do business with have gone the extra mile to make sure we had what we needed.

Hopefully, I am on the downhill part of this recovery and soon things will be back to whatever it is that I call normal. I do hope that when that happens that I will remember these lessons I learned.

Some say it takes a village to raise a child. I don’t know about that, but I do know it takes a village to heal a farmer.