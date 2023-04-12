Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This past week I saw a news report about our First Lady wanting to invite the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team to the White House. It made the news because they were the runner-up to Louisiana State University’s women’s basketball team in the NCAA tournament. Really, it is no big deal and I supposed it is the First Lady and President’s prerogative on who they invite. However, it stirred up some controversy and I understand why.

Normally only the champions are invited to the White House, so this is something new. I saw many voice an opinion that this was not a good precedent to set and I guess I agree with them. I also agree that it is a statement of where our society is headed, and that is what bothers me the most.

I have seen it in many of our youth activities. It is the idea that no matter what, everyone should receive a trophy. It is something that has bothered me for a while now.

We are worried about the damage that not succeeding will do to a young person, to the point we will not let them fail. We have been told that competition is bad, and no one should ever be last. Recently, it seems like society is saying it is not good to be successful or to be the best at something. The emphasis is that everything should be fair and we should all be equal.

I am sorry, folks. That is not how the world works – or at least that is not how the world should work. Winning is not bad and losing is not bad for you.

Let’s start with losing because I have had far more experience with that. Yes, I have had more disappointments in my life than successes, and I am OK. Not coming out on top is often the best way we learn.

I heard once that we learn through experience, and most of it bad. I completely agree. I do not know how much I have ever learned through success. Often, the few times I am successful, I mistakenly think I have things figured out. Whereas when I fail, I take a long, hard look at what I have done.

I have to say that one of the best things my parents ever did, and I hope it is something I have done for my kids, is to let me fail. If I had a problem with a classmate, coach or teacher it was on me to figure it out. If I did not put the effort into a project or a sport, then I stood at the bottom of the class and watched as someone else got the award or the playing time. Sometimes it was because I did not work hard enough or practice often enough, but at other times I learned that I was not talented in that area and others were simply better. That, in itself, is a valuable lesson we all need to learn: we all have talents and things we are good at. We also have things we are not so good a. Life and genetics are not always fair.

The few times I have been successful or come out on top, I have also learned valuable lessons. I learned that it is fun to win. It can be rewarding, but it also comes with a great deal of responsibility. The feeling of winning is much sweeter if you have had to work hard and learn from mistakes along the way.

I also hope that because those successes were not many, I learned how to be humble in victory. Success is something that is hard earned, even if you are talented. That is why I like to try to learn from those who have reached the top of the mountain – examining what they did that I can learn from, instead of being jealous or, worse, critical of success. We should hold them up and try to learn from champions.

Losing is hard. Whether you were second or last, it is tough to deal with. I get that we do not want our children to be disappointed, but that pain serves a purpose. It should be motivation to learn and work harder. We should be there to be sympathetic but also to encourage our children to learn from their mistakes or to find their real talents. That is tough to do as a parent but it is the best thing we can do for our kids.

I admit that I am very competitive and I don’t like coming in second. I think that is a good thing, and that is what makes our nation so great. We are built on being competitive and coming in first. I hope we never lose that.

Telling everyone that they are winners all the time does no one any good. If the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team is invited to the White House, I hope they have a great experience. They had a tremendous season. However, I also hope that we will not water down the celebration of winning and champions, because that is what motivates all of us to be better.