Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

A couple of weeks ago I had the privilege of helping a friend who is a youth pastor with her Wednesday night youth group. To say I really helped would be a bit of an overstatement. I provided a lamb that was the center of the discussion that evening.

We are almost done lambing and had not had a new lamb in a month. I really was not sure what I was going to take. I go back to my old standby of “God takes care of little babies and idiots.” We had a new lamb that Monday. Perfect, not too old but also old enough to be away from his mother for an hour or two. His mama did not see it that way, she was not happy when I scooped him up and put him in a dog carrier and left.

It was a rather loud trip into town. The lamb also wanted me to know that he had not signed up for this gig and was not happy. By the time we reached the church he had resigned himself to his fate (which ended up not being all that bad). I carried him in and placed him on the stage with much oohing and ahhing by the junior high and high school crowd that had gathered. My friend finally got the masses quiet, and we started a question and answer session.

I started off telling about our farm, about sheep in general and the general calendar on our farm. One of the questions was if the lamb had a name. I explained that I do not name the lambs but offered that they could. Somehow the name of Douglas Lamb Chop was settled upon. I am not sure how that exact name was decided but they seemed happy enough with it, and I did not have the heart to tell them that Douglas Lamb Chop would soon settle into a life of anonymity and eventually his identity would be lost.

The question of why humans are often referred to as sheep and Jesus a shepherd was soon asked. I was ready for this one because it is one I have pondered a great deal and I feel like I do have some insight on it.

I asked the gathered crowd of youth if they had ever done something they knew was wrong and probably not good for them. A few nervous hands went up, and after a bit of a pause nearly every hand was raised. I admitted that I was among them. Often there were times that I knew something I was about to do was not right but I went ahead and did it anyway. We are all victims of impulse.

I explained that that was how my sheep were, too. If I gave them free reign on the farm, in a few minutes every one of them would be in the grain. I am sure their sheep brains would tell them that after a mouthful or two they should probably stop eating but the impulse to eat would be too great. They would eat until they made themselves sick, or worse, died.

Humans, at least this human, are not any better. The Bible warns us about gluttony and yet, I find myself unable to control myself at a buffet.

Sheep know they are safe, comfortable and cared for in their pens or pastures, but a green weed will be a siren’s call to push the fence over. That one is applicable to a lot of human conditions. Yeah, we are a lot like sheep. We know what we should do. We know what is good for us. Then come the impulses, and we find ourselves on the wrong side of the fence.

I also asked if the kids if they thought could take care of themselves. All teens think they are invincible and bulletproof. A lot of us adults do, too. We think we are responsible for our own safety when in reality there is not much we can control.

My sheep think they can defend themselves. They think predators will not get them, but, it is the measures the shepherd takes that help insure they are not in harm’s way. Even if the sheep don’t see the predators, they are there and waiting for dark.

As a shepherd you know if a single sheep is missing. Many times I don’t even have to count to know a ewe is not there. A shepherd’s day is not done until the whole flock is safely in the pen for the night.

Did I make an impression? I hope so. But much like my sheep, I can make all the preparations I can think of and still have sheep do harmful things. If I am lucky, those impulses will not cause them harm.

I am always humbled and worried when I make the time to think about the similarities between my flock and myself. Like my flock, that realization lasts as long as it takes for me to have the next bad idea. It’s a good thing I have a good and kind shepherd to take care of me, just like good old Douglas Lamb Chop.