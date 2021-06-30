Lots to celebrate this Fourth of July

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This upcoming week is the Fourth of July. I do not know about your hometown but in my town, the Fourth of July is a big deal. Wamego is known for the celebration they put on and especially the fireworks. It is the best fireworks display I have ever seen, but my favorite part of the celebration is without a doubt the parade. It is complete with antique cars and tractors, floats and, of course, politicians. It is a small slice of Americana and always makes me feel a certain amount of patriotic pride.

Last year was so strange because we did not have a Fourth of July celebration. It was odd to not get together with family and friends to cookout and relax. The Fourth of July is a much-needed break in the middle of the summer busy season, and it just did not seem like we got that last year. Then again, there was nothing normal about last year either, but all of this leaves me much more excited and anxious for this year’s celebration.

I think this year’s event also seems more important or maybe more necessary because of the current climate in politics and our nation in general. We seem to be more polarized and divided than I ever remember. Maybe for a few short hours we can close the divide just a little bit.

We need to celebrate all we have done, everything we have accomplished and the bedrock principles we stand for. This great nation serves as a beacon of hope, freedom and prosperity for the rest of the world, and it is important that we do not lose sight of that and that we celebrate it.

We live in a nation that was literally carved out of the frontier. We are a country of self-made entrepreneurs and business owners. We have created the world’s most efficient, technologically advanced and productive agriculture system. That alone is something to be proud of.