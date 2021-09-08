Make peace with tough decisions

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Yesterday was a day I had been dreading for several years now. I had not said too much to very many because my family tends to be very private. I know there is some irony that the guy with a weekly column about his life is private, but we are, especially about medical stuff. I am not sure why that is, but that is who we are. In any case, the past three years and really the five-plus years have been a journey I never imagined nor one that I would wish on anyone else.

My dad has dementia and we had to put him in a long-term care facility for his own safety. It has been a long, hard journey to watch one of the most self-sufficient men I have ever known get to the point that he cannot take care of his most basic needs. I watched the guy who could fix anything go to someone who could not figure out how to turn on a cordless shaver.

I know there are many, many families who have dealt with this very illness and my heart goes out to you. I suppose it is hard for anyone, but when you farm and work with that family member every day it is extremely hard to deal with.

To give you some background, my mother passed away nearly 16 years ago. Dad and I formed a partnership then. That alone was tough, and it seemed like there was nothing worse than cancer at the time. Now I am not so sure.

We went along for several years. I functioned as the junior partner and life was good. Then probably five years ago, Dad started to change. He got more forgetful, had a tough time making important decisions and made mistakes that he had never made. We laughed about it and brushed it off as the consequences of getting older. I thought maybe he was working too hard and getting too tired. I tried to get him to slow down. That was not an option to Dad.