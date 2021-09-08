Make peace with tough decisions

Yesterday was a day I had been dreading for several years now. I had not said too much to very many because my family tends to be very private. I know there is some irony that the guy with a weekly column about his life is private, but we are, especially about medical stuff. I am not sure why that is, but that is who we are. In any case, the past three years and really the five-plus years have been a journey I never imagined nor one that I would wish on anyone else.
My dad has dementia and we had to put him in a long-term care facility for his own safety. It has been a long, hard journey to watch one of the most self-sufficient men I have ever known get to the point that he cannot take care of his most basic needs. I watched the guy who could fix anything go to someone who could not figure out how to turn on a cordless shaver.
I know there are many, many families who have dealt with this very illness and my heart goes out to you. I suppose it is hard for anyone, but when you farm and work with that family member every day it is extremely hard to deal with.
To give you some background, my mother passed away nearly 16 years ago. Dad and I formed a partnership then. That alone was tough, and it seemed like there was nothing worse than cancer at the time. Now I am not so sure.
We went along for several years. I functioned as the junior partner and life was good. Then probably five years ago, Dad started to change. He got more forgetful, had a tough time making important decisions and made mistakes that he had never made. We laughed about it and brushed it off as the consequences of getting older. I thought maybe he was working too hard and getting too tired. I tried to get him to slow down. That was not an option to Dad.
Then a little over four years ago it became obvious that something was really amiss. He started doing things that made us worried and, frankly, were dangerous. It never ceases to amaze me how God takes care of us. At the time we lived about 20 minutes away and it was painfully obvious that we were too far away. Boom, the nearest farmstead to Dad came up for sale and suddenly we were a mile away. That was a good thing because the symptoms got worse much quicker.
The need for quick decisions paralyzed him. It started with planting season when a tweak to the planter left him unable to operate it. I took over a job that he took such pride in. Then it was the baler, and he could not figure out how to bale without plugging it. Then the final straw was the combine. Dad loved nothing more than running the combine in the fall, and he was one of the best I have ever known. One of the saddest days of my life was the day I had to kick him off the combine.
That was when I finally convinced him to see the doctor and we got the diagnosis of dementia. Along with that was the verdict that he could no longer drive safely. Suddenly one of the most independent men I have ever known was dependent on someone else. He didn’t like it, and it was no picnic for me either.
Our operation went from two of us working full time to just me with my family helping all they could on nights and weekends. On top of that I became Dad’s caretaker. It is a role I am not very good at, but God does not always make us do things we are good at.
When we got the diagnosis Dad wanted me to promise him this day would never come. I had good counsel from many friends who had been down this road, and I knew I could not promise him that. I did promise that he would stay home as long as possible but when it was for his own health and safety, a move would be made.
That was today, and it was hard.
When I told him it was time, all I got was a shrug and a look of resignation. That was a bitter pill.
If it was just my time and my convenience, I could have sucked it up, but it came down to a matter of his own safety and that could not be ignored. I admit, I rested easier knowing he was safe and cared for but there will always be a twinge of guilt.
I shared this story for two reasons. Selfishly, to get it off my chest but also maybe it can help someone else dealing with the same situation. All you can do is face the hand you are dealt, do your best and accept the outcome. You can’t take everything on your shoulders without help and it is hard to make the tough decisions. Our journey is not done. We are just at a different fork in the road, and I am at peace with that.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.