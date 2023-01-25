Make time for memories

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Friends ask me all the time how Dad is doing. I really struggle with my reply because there is no good answer.

The truth is that dementia never gets better, and the best we can hope for is that the disease does not progress or the decline slows down. The sad reality is that he is not going to get any better, and the father I have known is gone. Believe me, there is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about how he was and wish that I could go back, even for a few hours.

There is a lot I would like to ask him. Practical things, like where all the water lines are located. Recently I put in some new waterers and the water line was not where I thought it was. I would guess he probably told me once upon a time, but I didn’t really think I would need to retain it, he would always be around. I have most of the water lines figured out now, and you would think I would have shown them to someone else like Jennifer or the kids. I am a slow learner.

The rest of the things like where certain parts or pieces are in the shop I have figured out over the past five years, but it has taken countless hours to do so. I have worked through all the records and have that straightened out, but again, it took longer than it should have. I know planning for not being around is not easy, but it is something we should all do. Yet most of us go on like we will be around forever.

The business stuff is hard to deal with. Aside from details like where stuff is, what I really miss is bouncing ideas off of him and getting advice. The advice thing really made me mad at times when I was younger. He was stuck in the past, too conservative and didn’t want to try new things. Now I understand and I wish I had listened more. I guess I should be happy that I got to farm with him for as long as I did. As much as I lament about it, the farm business is not my biggest regret when it comes to Dad and his ailment.

No, what I regret the most is that I did not write down family history. I listened to the stories and thought that I didn’t have to remember them because he would be around much longer. We would eventually get around to writing them down but that could wait until another day.

A couple of weeks ago we were going through things we had taken out of his house when we were cleaning it. There were family photos that pre-dated my birth by decades. Some of them were labeled, and that was greatly appreciated but many were not. I saw the faces of relatives, ancestors and wished I knew who they were and the stories associated with them. Now that is gone, or at least Dad’s stories about them are gone.

I tell anyone that asks that Dad does seem to be comfortable in the care facility he is in. The staff is great to him, the food is good and thanks to cable TV he can watch reruns of all those shows he was too busy to watch when he was farming. He never complains or acts unhappy, but that was never his nature.

That is about as good as it gets. It’s as much as we can hope for, and for that I am grateful.

I try to get in to see him on a regular basis, but it is hard because of the farm. There is a certain amount of irony in that, and I am sure that on some level he understands. When I do make it in, we talk farming for the first 15 to 20 minutes and often I get just a little glimpse of the “old Dad” during those chats. Quickly that fades and there isn’t much else to talk about.

Typically I sit and watch whatever oldie is on the TV for a bit and then I leave. I make him promise me that I won’t have to get him out of trouble, and that usually makes his ornery grin flash for just a second.

I don’t tell you all of this for sympathy. Many have gone through this before us and many will go through it after. It is part of life and something we all will deal with. Rather I am urging each of you to spend time, write things down so history and legacy are not lost.

If we can serve as a warning, then some good will come out of this. We have learned to enjoy life in new ways and to make the most of what we have. That is what counts.