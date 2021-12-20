Make time to find the Christmas spirit

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.
Well, I guess so. I have to admit that I have had trouble getting into the Christmas mood.
It may be the weird warm temperatures we have been having. I am not complaining because I have gotten a lot done, but it really does not feel much like the Christmas season.
It could also be because I have been incredibly busy. I have not had time to sit and decompress. That’s on me. I am the one who controls my schedule, and I have not done a good job with that.
Normally Jennifer and I take a day and knock out most of our Christmas shopping. While I am not a huge fan of shopping in general, this is one time I make an exception. We usually plan our day out and have a list of most everything we need to get. The day is relaxed and one of my favorites each year.
This year we tried to figure out when we could go, and I just could not make it work. Next year you can bet I will try to do a better job, because that is surely a reason for my lack of Christmas spirit.
Honestly, I think the whole past two Christmas seasons are another contributing factor. We had our routines and traditions so altered by the pandemic and all of the measures that went with that. I know, personally, I got out of the habit and now it is hard to get back into it.
Again, that is a shame on me. I am the one who controls what I do.
It has been so nice to get back to having the Christmas parties and gatherings and to catch up with old friends that I have not seen in a couple of years. That is helping to snap me out of my funk.
I am also sure that the Christmas spirit will start to catch up with me this week as the kids come home. I have listened to Christmas music, watched the usual Christmas shows and movies, but it is not the same without the kids.
I am looking forward to having them home and not just because I have a lengthy list of things I want to get done while I have help. Having them home will help make it seem more like the holidays.
As I think about it, the biggest contributing factor to the lack of Christmas spirit is that I missed the first two Sundays of Advent. Lighting the candles and singing Christmas carols really help kick off the Christmas and Advent season.
We were in church last Sunday when the sermon centered on the coming of baby Jesus. That and the Christmas carols started me thinking about the Christmas season and what is really important.
It’s funny, Christmas has changed for me as I get older. I really do not care about presents. They are nice and I appreciate the thought, but they do not drive the season for me.
What I really anticipate and crave is the celebration of Jesus’s birth and the Advent season. The old familiar songs and traditions are what put me in the Christmas spirit. The pinnacle of the season is singing “Silent Night” on Christmas Eve.
Gathering with friends and family also has increased in importance for me. I think back to when I was a kid at our family gatherings, and I wish I could go back just once more. At the time I did not appreciate the time we spent with family like I do now.
I know I will get in the spirt more in the next few days. The weather is supposed to be more seasonal, the kids will be home and I hope I will take more time to reflect on the season. I have a long drive tomorrow, and I fully intend to listen to Christmas music the whole time. It will also give me time to think about the days coming up.
I am sad that I have missed most of the first couple weeks of the Christmas season, but there is nothing I can do to bring it back. All I can do is focus on the days coming and try to squeeze all I can into it and savor every moment.
My Christmas wish for each of you is that you will have good health to spend with your family and friends. I also hope that the hustle and bustle will not take all of your time and you will be able to spend time soaking in the season.
Please remember why we celebrate Christmas and to remember the greatest gift of all. That is what the season is all about. After you do that, take time to enjoy all that is around you and the people in your life. Count your blessings because there are many. Most of all, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.