Make time to find the Christmas spirit

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.

Well, I guess so. I have to admit that I have had trouble getting into the Christmas mood.

It may be the weird warm temperatures we have been having. I am not complaining because I have gotten a lot done, but it really does not feel much like the Christmas season.

It could also be because I have been incredibly busy. I have not had time to sit and decompress. That’s on me. I am the one who controls my schedule, and I have not done a good job with that.

Normally Jennifer and I take a day and knock out most of our Christmas shopping. While I am not a huge fan of shopping in general, this is one time I make an exception. We usually plan our day out and have a list of most everything we need to get. The day is relaxed and one of my favorites each year.

This year we tried to figure out when we could go, and I just could not make it work. Next year you can bet I will try to do a better job, because that is surely a reason for my lack of Christmas spirit.

Honestly, I think the whole past two Christmas seasons are another contributing factor. We had our routines and traditions so altered by the pandemic and all of the measures that went with that. I know, personally, I got out of the habit and now it is hard to get back into it.

Again, that is a shame on me. I am the one who controls what I do.

It has been so nice to get back to having the Christmas parties and gatherings and to catch up with old friends that I have not seen in a couple of years. That is helping to snap me out of my funk.