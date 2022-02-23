Makeshift adjustments completed in the nick of time

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I like to have a deadline. To be honest, it is the only way I will ever get anything done.

I like to think that I try to get things done ahead of time and that I am proactive. The reality is that I live by the seat of my pants, and I am often scrambling around to get things done at the last minute. I know it is a character flaw, but no matter how hard I try I never seem to have time to fix it.

The best example of this happened last week. I had an order of feed for the cows, and I needed to fix one of my bulk bins to get the feed. By fix it, I mean I needed to figure out a way to fill buckets out of the bin.

Originally when I purchased the bin, I knew I had to figure something out because it did not come with a way to fill buckets. Oh, and that was over a year ago.

No problem. You can find anything on the internet. I spent a lot of evenings looking for a way to fill buckets out of my bin. Admittedly I got side-tracked often and soon after the search started. I even ordered one I thought would work. It didn’t even come close, and now I am in trouble with Jennifer because I was too embarrassed to call the company back and tell them it wouldn’t work.

I thought it would be a simple task to retrofit the bin, but nothing is ever simple in my world. I needed the bin in working order so I could fill it with feed before the cows started calving.

The first due dates for the cows were Feb. 14, so on Feb. 7 I made a bold move and ordered the feed. This was on a Monday, and it was scheduled for Friday delivery. I had four days.