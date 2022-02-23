Makeshift adjustments completed in the nick of time

I like to have a deadline. To be honest, it is the only way I will ever get anything done.
I like to think that I try to get things done ahead of time and that I am proactive. The reality is that I live by the seat of my pants, and I am often scrambling around to get things done at the last minute. I know it is a character flaw, but no matter how hard I try I never seem to have time to fix it.
The best example of this happened last week. I had an order of feed for the cows, and I needed to fix one of my bulk bins to get the feed. By fix it, I mean I needed to figure out a way to fill buckets out of the bin.
Originally when I purchased the bin, I knew I had to figure something out because it did not come with a way to fill buckets. Oh, and that was over a year ago.
No problem. You can find anything on the internet. I spent a lot of evenings looking for a way to fill buckets out of my bin. Admittedly I got side-tracked often and soon after the search started. I even ordered one I thought would work. It didn’t even come close, and now I am in trouble with Jennifer because I was too embarrassed to call the company back and tell them it wouldn’t work.
I thought it would be a simple task to retrofit the bin, but nothing is ever simple in my world. I needed the bin in working order so I could fill it with feed before the cows started calving.
The first due dates for the cows were Feb. 14, so on Feb. 7 I made a bold move and ordered the feed. This was on a Monday, and it was scheduled for Friday delivery. I had four days.
Since I could not find a bucket drop, I decided I could manufacture one from the pieces I had gotten with the bin. If you have read this column much, you know I am not particularly good at anything that does not have a heartbeat. However, I decided this was not rocket science and all I had to do was cut a couple of pieces out of the old part where the auger attached, make a few bends, and I would have a way to fill buckets.
I was busy Monday and Tuesday, and Jennifer kept reminding me that I needed to get this task done. No problem, I told her, it will be easy.
Well, it was easy in my mind. Unfortunately, in the real world it proved to be much harder.
I thought I could use my angle grinder and a cutting wheel to make the cuts. That did not work. Then I found a cutting wheel to go on the air compressor. That worked just slightly better, but it was not going to cut it. (I was proud of that pun.)
Finally, out of desperation I got out my tin snips. They would work, except this pair was one that must have been manufactured around the turn of the century and used to cut rocks. They bent the metal more than cut it.
A quick trip to town, and I was the owner of a new pair of tin snips. This was Thursday evening. Friday morning, I went out early and started working over the piece of tin. It was not pretty but I did fashion it to the point where it might be functional. It was only 8 o’clock, and the feed could be arriving at any time.
I hurried over to bolt my creation on the bin. The first side went about as well as it could for me being by myself holding up an awkward chunk of tin with sharp edges. I went to attach the second side and found out I was missing the spacer.
I tried to make spacers out of washers, but the gaps in between would not allow the sliding gate to operate. It was now 9 o’clock, and I was out of hope. I called the feed company and changed the order to have it put in the back of one of my trucks and I would have to scoop it out.
Dejected, I went to feed cows and when I opened the back door on the truck, there was the spacer. I don’t know how it got there or why. I am sure I know who put it there.
I hustled back over, put the spacer in and the slide worked. I called the feed company, got the same nice lady on the phone, and once again changed my order. The feed came about 30 minutes later, and the next day my modifications worked - sort of, but that is a different story.
Once again, by the grace of God, I managed to slide in at the last second by the seat of my pants and get a task done. I guess that is my superpower.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.