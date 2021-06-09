Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cows are funny critters. This morning I was on my merry way doing chores and enjoying life when I popped over the last hill before the place where I had the cows out on rye.

It was a good day. I had plans, and things were falling into place. Then I saw them.

There in the road were about five cows and three calves. The sight was all the more concerning because this was only about a quarter of the cows on this pasture.

It has been very wet lately and it was drizzling this morning, so I took the pickup instead of the side by side. I was in the pickup because I was not expecting to drive off road and I get tired of constantly pulling over to wipe the window off. My next side by side will definitely have windshield wipers.

Enough of that, and back to the chase, literally. The cows saw me, and I had my first bit of marginal luck. They turned and went into my brome instead of the neighbor’s.

I say marginal luck because it was drizzling and dewy. One thing good about the wet cold weather is that the brome has done very well. Some of it was well over waist high, bordering on chest tall. But we are in the middle of monsoon season, and in the tall grass I could not really tell where the wet spots were. But when faced with adversity I jumped into action.

I am ashamed to admit it. The right thing to do was to follow them on foot. Doing this would mean wet jeans and socks. Those are two things I absolutely loath, so I decided to chase them in the pickup. Now I am not completely a terrible person I kept right along the trees where the brome was only a little more than knee high. I really need to cut the trees back on this patch, but that is a different topic for another day. The cows saw that I was serious and headed back to the spot where they got out.