Missing Dad in the combine seat

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

Harvest is a bittersweet time for me. As much as I enjoy harvest, Dad loved it even more. I am not sure there is anything in this world that Dad enjoyed more than harvest and running the combine.

This year marks the fifth year he has not been on the combine. He hasn’t passed but dementia has taken his ability to be on the combine or even take part in harvest sometimes I wonder if this isn’t harder on both of us.

Dad was always the combine operator. He told me that Grandpa did not especially enjoy running the combine so as soon as Dad could, the job was his. Then Grandpa’s health failed, and Dad was a one-man band.

Dad and his best friend Dwight joined forces to harvest when I was a kid. It was a great team. Dad had the combine and Dwight had the trucks. For many years, this partnership worked out perfectly.

Only on rare occasions did I fill in for Dwight and drive a truck, which was OK because the two of them enjoyed harvest a great deal. Eventually Dwight got out of farming, and I took over as the full-time truck driver. Notice I never said anything about filling in on the combine? That is because Dad never took a day off. We were always too busy to let me learn, and that was the way Dad wanted it.

Eventually, Dad confided in me that he really didn’t enjoy driving the truck. I, on the other hand, enjoyed driving down the road, interacting with the other drivers and the co-op staff and keeping a running total of the bushels, yields, test weights and moisture in my head.

When there was time, I would get in and ride with Dad. We had some of our best talks then. We also had more than a few arguments, mostly about me wanting to run the combine. He would say something like, “you need to know how to run this machine when I am gone.” I would agree and ask to run it. He would tell me this wasn’t the time, and we would do it when we weren’t so rushed by the weather, time, the phase of the moon or some other excuse. I would grumble to him, and the combine ride usually ended.

The fact was that I was happy driving the truck and he liked running the combine more than life itself. We were both comfortable and knew our roles and as junior partner, I really didn’t have a vote in the matter anyway. But I knew the trucks inside and out, their noises, tricks and Dad knew every inch of the combine and the fields. The funny thing was that dad started showing Isaac how to run the combine and I started to think I was going to get skipped over.

The end of Dad’s combining came fairly suddenly. Well, as sudden as a summer can go. First, he turned the planting duties over to me. We changed things on the planter, and he just couldn't figure it out. Then came the baler, suddenly he claimed that I made a better bale than he did. The combine was the last thing he gave up, and he did not go down without a fight.

He started making mistakes he had never made before. Our repair bill skyrocketed, and I was worried about his safety. I approached him about the safety part of it. We both thought maybe he was just getting old and the long days were too much.

Our agreement was that I would run the combine until the trucks were full and he would take over while I drove them to town. I started to notice that things were not right, even when he got rest. I think we both knew it was the end but neither wanted to admit it.

The final straw was an incident where the combine was plugged, and he didn’t notice. This was the man who, in his prime, I swear could hear a bolt loosen up. We had one of the worst fights we have ever had, and from that time on I was the combine operator. Believe me, neither one of us was happy about it.

The next couple of falls, Dad would offer to run it and even grumble that there was no reason he couldn’t. We both knew he couldn’t, and my defense was to just let the offer drop into thin air.

I have to admit that I enjoy running the combine. There is something therapeutic when things go right. I also have to admit that I still feel like an interloper, and I think about past harvests the whole time.

During harvest I give Dad updates and he perks up. In that moment the fog of dementia clears just a little bit and he usually has some insight for me. In that moment, just for a second, the world is right.