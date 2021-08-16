Mixed feelings from an empty nest

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jennifer and I are once again empty nesters. Summer has come and gone in a blur and the kids are both back in college, leaving the house empty and Dad without the weekday help I had become so accustomed to.

Isaac had been home most of the summer in preparation to leave for graduate school this fall. I have to say the help was welcomed and appreciated. Tatum was gone all summer on an internship in D.C. but had two weeks in between that and school. We had both kids under the same roof for about four or five days, and it was really nice.

I guess we have gotten to the point where Jennifer and I are wondering just how long we will have times like that before the kids start their own families. I know those times will be good too because Jennifer’s Dad has told me that if he had known grandkids were this much fun, he would have skipped having kids and just went to grandkids. I am not sure it works that way, but I have had others tell me the whole grandkid thing is much better.

In any case, the kids are growing up and things are changing constantly. Both kids have chosen to go to school north of us, and it feels like Jennifer and I have failed on that account. It would have been nice if at least one of them had picked a school with a little warmer climate so we could go visit in the winter. They seemed to worry about the academics and courses instead of the travel options for Mom and Dad.

It’s funny. This summer I have had several people ask me how I could let my kids go so far away for school or internships. Didn’t I want to keep them closer to home? Selfishly, yes, I would have liked to have had them closer to home, but I am kind of proud that they chose to pursue opportunities that got them away from where they grew up and the comforts familiarity brings.