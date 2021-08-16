Mixed feelings from an empty nest

Jennifer and I are once again empty nesters. Summer has come and gone in a blur and the kids are both back in college, leaving the house empty and Dad without the weekday help I had become so accustomed to.
Isaac had been home most of the summer in preparation to leave for graduate school this fall. I have to say the help was welcomed and appreciated. Tatum was gone all summer on an internship in D.C. but had two weeks in between that and school. We had both kids under the same roof for about four or five days, and it was really nice.
I guess we have gotten to the point where Jennifer and I are wondering just how long we will have times like that before the kids start their own families. I know those times will be good too because Jennifer’s Dad has told me that if he had known grandkids were this much fun, he would have skipped having kids and just went to grandkids. I am not sure it works that way, but I have had others tell me the whole grandkid thing is much better.
In any case, the kids are growing up and things are changing constantly. Both kids have chosen to go to school north of us, and it feels like Jennifer and I have failed on that account. It would have been nice if at least one of them had picked a school with a little warmer climate so we could go visit in the winter. They seemed to worry about the academics and courses instead of the travel options for Mom and Dad.
It’s funny. This summer I have had several people ask me how I could let my kids go so far away for school or internships. Didn’t I want to keep them closer to home? Selfishly, yes, I would have liked to have had them closer to home, but I am kind of proud that they chose to pursue opportunities that got them away from where they grew up and the comforts familiarity brings.
Do I hope they want to come home and ranch with me? Absolutely. And if they choose to, I will do everything I can to find a place for them. But I want that to be their decision. I also know our operation will benefit greatly from them having those experiences and seeing things done differently. The best thing my parents ever did for me was to insist that I get an education and then that I go work somewhere else, for another boss and preferably some distance away.
Admittedly, the insistence on going far away was born out of a frustration of having to deal with the younger version of me. I thought I knew everything and that they knew nothing. The funny thing was that the farther I got away and the longer I stayed away, the smarter they got. Eventually, when I did return home, I appreciated their wisdom and guidance much more. So maybe I was being selfish in insisting that my kids do the same, but I don’t think so.
No, I am proud to have raised independent adults who want to explore the world, who know what they want and pursue their dreams. It is a bit ironic that as a parent you spend all that time and effort in training them to be productive and just as they are getting useful, they leave so they can be good help for someone else. I guess that is the cycle of life and I find solace in knowing that if they come back eventually, they will be the ones taking care of me.
Life is a blur, and it seems like only a blink of time and that helpless baby you brought home will be driving out of the driveway, U-Haul trailer in tow. I tell that to new parents all the time and I know they don’t believe me because I didn’t believe the people who told me the same thing.
Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of advantages to this whole empty nest phase, too. The grocery bill is a lot lower. (We went from buying gallons of milk to a half gallon going bad before we can drink it.) You have time for a social calendar, and the mileage doesn’t pile up on the car nearly as fast.
As I reflect on life in my now quiet house, I find myself both proud and lonely. I guess that is how it is supposed to be, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. And every once in a while, you do get that call that reminds you that no matter how old they get they still need a parent. That gives you a warm feeling, even as you write the check out and send money.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.