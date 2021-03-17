Mr. Gates, please stick to computers

I see that Bill Gates is proclaiming the virtues of lab-based protein that is being masqueraded as a substitute for real meat. Granted old Bill and I have not seen eye to eye about much, but this takes my level of disgust for the man to a whole new level.
You see, I have pretty much a “live-and-let-live” mind set. I do not tell him how to do his job if he does not meddle with mine. Well, I guess he just crossed the line, and it is time to let him know what I really think.
I never once have complained publicly about Microsoft, even though it is the most confounding, confusing, obtuse system ever. Do not even get me started about how they also like to make it obsolete after just a couple of years and force you into buying a new system.
I know the invention of the personal computer is hailed as one of mankind’s greatest achievements, but I could also make a very compelling case that computers and the internet are going to be the downfall of modern civilization. Mr. Gates’s Microsoft products are a big contributor to that, but we will save all of that for another day.
I find it more than a little ironic that Mr. Gates wants to pontificate about the dangers of red meat and its production when we have had ruminating animals roaming this earth since the dawn of time. I suppose when those animals started roaming the earth is another thing Mr. Gates and I do not agree on.
In any case, we did not have this problem with climate change when the expansive herds of bison roamed North America or when much larger herds and multiple species of ruminates roamed the plains of Africa. So what has changed?
Aw yes, we humans have changed. We all believe that we need to drive our own car many miles to work or play each day. We think we need modern conveniences such as the home computer. All of this contributes many more pounds of waste and pollution than modern meat production.
I can easily make the case that modern ranching and farming has a much smaller carbon footprint while being much more mindful of our environment. I cannot say the same about the rest of society and our use of those limited resources. Very few segments of our society take as much pride and put as much effort into protecting the soil, air and water as agriculture – especially not the technology industry Mr. Gates is a part of. But why would he worry about his own house when he can throw rocks at mine?
He does so because we have done such a good job that we now produce more food with less people being involved in that production, and that makes us vulnerable. Fewer people involved in agriculture means that fewer people understand what we do or the lengths we go to do our job well. It means more people like Mr. Gates can go out and innovate and create new things – things, I might point out, that consume natural resources and add to global pollution. The need for fewer people to produce food and fiber is a double-edged sword and one we are seeing manifested in Mr. Gates’s push for lab grown, manufactured protein.
What we have is a case where a celebrity is out way over their skis and takes on an area where they have no expertise and very little knowledge. The rest of society thinks that because this celebrity has some knowledge in one area, they are experts in another wholly unrelated subject, and they blindly follow because they have no foundation of knowledge on their own. Again, this is perpetuated by the internet and the idea that anyone can say anything but it does not have to be backed up by fact.
What do we do? We need to fight back, show the world that we are the original conservationists and that we are one of the most innovative industries in the world. We need to champion the great achievements we have and continue to innovate to improve the way we produce food and fiber. We need to stand up to rich celebrities like Mr. Gates and not let them bully us and push an unrealistic agenda on the unsuspecting masses.
I find it funny how a society that says they want natural, organic and all the other buzz words can find any kind of redeeming qualities for a product grown in a lab that proposes to replace something grown on farms and ranches.
Yes, Mr. Gates, you might be one of the richest men in the world but that does not make you an expert on everything, especially agriculture. I tell you what, if you drop this silly argument against one of the most wholesome and healthy foods in the world, I will drop my push to do away with the home computer and return to a pen and paper.
How about we each do what we do well and leave the other things to the professionals in that field? Sounds logical to me, but then again this is not about logic is it.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.