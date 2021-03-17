Mr. Gates, please stick to computers

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I see that Bill Gates is proclaiming the virtues of lab-based protein that is being masqueraded as a substitute for real meat. Granted old Bill and I have not seen eye to eye about much, but this takes my level of disgust for the man to a whole new level.

You see, I have pretty much a “live-and-let-live” mind set. I do not tell him how to do his job if he does not meddle with mine. Well, I guess he just crossed the line, and it is time to let him know what I really think.

I never once have complained publicly about Microsoft, even though it is the most confounding, confusing, obtuse system ever. Do not even get me started about how they also like to make it obsolete after just a couple of years and force you into buying a new system.

I know the invention of the personal computer is hailed as one of mankind’s greatest achievements, but I could also make a very compelling case that computers and the internet are going to be the downfall of modern civilization. Mr. Gates’s Microsoft products are a big contributor to that, but we will save all of that for another day.

I find it more than a little ironic that Mr. Gates wants to pontificate about the dangers of red meat and its production when we have had ruminating animals roaming this earth since the dawn of time. I suppose when those animals started roaming the earth is another thing Mr. Gates and I do not agree on.

In any case, we did not have this problem with climate change when the expansive herds of bison roamed North America or when much larger herds and multiple species of ruminates roamed the plains of Africa. So what has changed?