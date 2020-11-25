It’s hard to believe that we are almost done with November and steaming straight toward the end of the year. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I will be more than happy to see 2020 in the review mirror. I might even burn my calendars just to see if that changes things for 2021.
It has been a trying year, to say the least, and I am sure we are all tired of the predicament we are in. Now it is Thanksgiving, and we are told to keep family gatherings to just the people we live with. That is the hardest blow yet in a year of gut punches. It is easy to be down and feel like there is not much to be thankful for on this day of Thanksgiving.
As easy as it is to think that, I am here to tell you that feeling like there is nothing to be thankful for is wrong. We have many blessings and much to be thankful for.
For instance, did you go to bed and wake up this morning? Then the good Lord has given you another day, a gift. That alone is something to be thankful for — a blessing you should take advantage of.
Are you safe? If that answer is to the affirmative, then you have something else to be thankful for. Many people in this world live in fear each day, wondering if they will make it through to the next. Here in the Midwest, we are probably as safe as anywhere in the world. Remember that and be thankful.
Did you go to church or worship where you chose to this week? Even if you chose not to, it is something to be thankful for and another right that we have in the United States that is not possible in many corners of this world. You have a choice, and for that you should be thankful.
Did you go to bed with a full stomach? Did you have breakfast this morning? The fact that we live in a nation with not only full grocery store aisles but aisles with multiple choices of the same kind of food is a blessing most of the world only dreams of.
Dare I say it is something we have taken for granted; I hope we got a little taste of how lucky we are during this pandemic. It’s hard to have hope when you are hungry.
Even during this pandemic, we have had access to the best healthcare in the world. We have worried the hospitals would be full, but not if there was a hospital. Yes, we are facing a virus that has our medical field at wits’ end, but they are working tirelessly and learning every minute. We should always be thankful that we have access to the world’s greatest and best health care. That is something the vast majority of the world can only dream of.
Even as we are told to keep our social distance, wear masks and to shelter in place, many of us should be so thankful for the houses we have to shelter in. We have access to multiple entertainment options. Books and movies are at our fingertips.
We live in the lap of luxury in the eyes of the rest of the world. We have things we consider essential that the rest of the world consider trappings of wealth and status — you know, things like electricity, running water, heat and air conditioning. Notice I did not even mention internet or cable TV.
We can live as we want, pursue the work we chose, speak freely and believe the god of our choice. That alone is enough to be thankful for.
We should not have any problem being thankful any day of the year, much less this day we set aside for that expressed purpose. Sure, our tables may have fewer people around them this year and I pray that this awful virus will let up by Christmas. However, my guess is that most of us will still have a feast in our warm, comfortable homes.
My charge to you is to not think about what we do not have this Thanksgiving. Do not focus on the negative and what we cannot do but rather on the good things in your life. Because, my guess is that there is more good than bad.
If your life has been touched by COVID, my heart breaks for you. But even then, think about all you have. We truly do live in the greatest, freest nation in the world and there is no denying that. If this horrible pandemic has taught us anything, I hope it is that we should cherish and value the small, simple things in life.
This Thanksgivin,g as you sit down and before you eat, please say a quick prayer of thanks for all that you have been blessed with. That is what Thanksgiving is all about.