Muddy mishaps and a ninja rescue

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last Sunday, Jennifer and I were feeding cows. That in and of itself is not a shocking story. We usually feed cows on a Sunday afternoon. While we were feeding the cows, we got the pickup stuck. It had rained earlier in the week. I made a really poor decision on where to drive and got stuck. However, the group that rescued me makes the story much more interesting.

To back up just a bit. Jennifer and I decided to feed our fall cows and fill the feeders up. Right now, I have fall cows on one side of the fence and spring cows on the other and each side thinks the other side is getting better hay. Most of the time I just have cows on one side or the other but right now, because I have not gotten some fence built, I have cows on both sides and that makes feeding both groups a little more challenging.

That is why I asked Jennifer to help me get through the gates and feed the fall cows. Normally I feed with the tractor because I do not have to worry about where I drive but for ease and convenience, we decided to haul the hay out with the pickup. I should also clarify that the lot really is not muddy, but we do have some hay build up around where the feeders are. That is not a big deal with the tractor but a major problem with the pickup.

I had picked up two bales and that is where the problems started. My first bale was a little off center and pointed wrong. Then when I loaded the back bale, it shoved the front one about half off of the bed. Not wanting to waste time by putting both bales down and starting over I decided to make do and drive carefully so the front bale would not fall off.