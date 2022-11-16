Needing glasses: the problem becomes clear

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I know when I am defeated. I recognize when it is time to wave the white flag and surrender.

Well, most of the time I recognize this. OK. Very seldom do I ever admit defeat, but this may be one of those times.

When I left Extension 10 or 12 years ago, I went to the eye doctor for the first time since we were los-ing our vision insurance. He prescribed me glasses. His words of wisdom were that I did not really need them at the time, but I would very shortly. I acknowledged his diagnosis, but I did not really accept it.

I probably should have because I was at the age that my father was when he finally admitted to needing reading glasses. His admission came with me going off to college and the fact that I would no longer be accompanying him to town to read small print.

As a side note, over the past few years as I have cleaned out his vehicles, shop and house, I have amassed an admirable collection of reading glasses. They have been distributed to my vehicles and shop.

I was not as accepting of the glasses diagnosis and prescription as Dad was. I have denied that I need glasses for most of those 10 to 12 years. Jennifer has embraced the fact that I need glasses and re-minds me constantly that I need to wear them anytime I read anything in public. Most of the time this is in church, and I don’t worry about it because our church secretary is an enabler and provides large print materials for readers.

In the past couple of years, I have softened up and admitted that I do need glasses when I am reading books or other documents that may have small print or when the lighting is not ideal. However, I still mainly refuse to wear my glasses in public. It isn’t that I am ashamed that I need them, or I am wor-ried about how I look in them.

The problem with glasses is that I do not like the feeling they give me on the bridge of my nose. OK, that is not the main reason. The main reason I do not like glasses is that I cannot remember to take them, I don’t like carrying them around and I am really afraid I will forget them.

After this past week that may need to change. I got a text from Dad’s dentist that he had a scheduled appointment for the Nov. 8, or so I thought. Being or at least trying to be organized I immediately recorded it in my calendar.

The appointment was at 10 in the morning. Not convenient but I would make it work. Not wanting to waste a trip to town, I started making other appointments around that time and soon filled the morn-ing and early afternoon. I was pleased with my efficiency and scheduling skills.

That evening it occurred to me that I had not responded to the dentist and let them know Dad was coming. I pulled up the text message and responded that he would be there on the eighth at 10 a.m. The only problem was that when I went to type, the response screen (in which the font was much bigger) said the 15th.

Huh, now I had a morning of activities planned with a big hole around 10 a.m. Another fun fact was that when I went to put it on my calendar for the 15th it was already there. That is another problem of mine that has nothing to do with my eyesight.

The moral of the story is that if I had just put my glasses on to read the text, I would have been scheduling things for the 15th instead of the eighth. I admit that I am hard-headed but there comes a time in almost every adult’s life when you have to admit that you need help seeing things.

I was probably there three or five years ago but I am a little slow on the uptake. Now I just need to remember to take my glasses with me. Come to think of it, my problem with glasses really doesn’t have anything to do with my sight.

In the meantime, I am looking at my calendar with a giant hour-long hole in it for Tuesday. I think that text I got last week was from my eye doctor reminding me I need to have my yearly exam, which would fill the hour-long hole nicely. The only problem is that I can’t read the small print in the phone book, and I can’t seem to find my glasses.

I was right, I really don’t have a problem with my eyesight after all.