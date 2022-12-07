New adventures come with grazing rented stalks

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This year I rented some cornstalks to put the cows out on. Normally I have some of my own, but this year it did not work out that way. With a limited supply of hay and the price of hay being sky high, I decided we needed to try something different.

I know this is not a new concept. Many of you have been renting stalks for years but no one ever accused me of being a trend setter out on the cutting edge.

I have to admit that the whole experience, while it has been good, has had some unexpected dilemmas. The first was the fencing. I don’t know if any of you have noticed, but the price of supplies to build a simple electric fence has gone sky high.

I priced around and quickly concluded that the world has gone bonkers. Metal or plastic, the posts are outrageous, and they might be the most economical part of the equation. The price of wire is almost double from what it was just a couple of years ago. As for the price of insulators, let’s just say I make a much greater effort to locate them when they are knocked off the post. (Actually, I have always found it to be an interesting challenge to figure out what direction and how far the insulators get flung when a critter goes through them.)

I did find it a bit refreshing to build fence on river bottom. Straight lines, no brush and most exciting of all, no rocks. I am not sure I have ever built straight stretches of electric fence that far. I could get used to being able to push the posts in the ground and not hit a rock, too.

Flat ground was also an interesting concept. I could get used to no terraces or hills. I have to admit that it did make it seem like the end was much farther away, and at times it felt like I wasn’t making much progress. The fence building was not as challenging as I was used to, but simple is OK, too.

I knew water would be the most difficult part of the whole process. The farmer I am renting them from is letting me use his tank to transport and fill up from his house. That took a lot of the hassle out of it. I thought I had two good tanks. One was a huge poly tank I bought a few years ago and the other a galvanized tank that had been patched.

I probably should have had someone videoing me when I tried to load the poly tank. A 9-foot tank, gooseneck trailer and a fat guy with little flexibility made loading it a chore. It’s nice out in the pasture but a bugger to move.

That side of the story turned out good. The galvanized tank on the other hand, well, not so much. It is a little smaller and much easier to handle, but when I tipped it up, I’m lucky the bottom was facing the sun. The seams had been patched and they looked good, but the hole in the bottom in the shape of an ax blade let plenty of daylight through. I am not sure who did this, but I have a pretty good idea and it was probably me.

This tank also has a spot where the edge had been creased so it did not hold the maximum amount of water. A quick trip to the co-op and I was the proud owner of two 6-foot tanks. Apparently, I was not the only one in need of new water tanks this fall. I must say the 6 footers handled much better than the 9-footer.

We finally got the cows hauled the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That went well, except that it took a little longer than I had planned. The last group was unloaded in the dark. I was very relieved to see them the next morning.

Hauling water has been a new adventure, too. I have concluded a watched pot may never boil, but a watched tank will never fill. Thanks to my smartphone, the watering sessions have allowed me to surf many new corners of the internet. I am caught up on phone calls and emails.

The cows and I have settled into a routine, and life is good. They are much happier out on the stalks, and I am much happier not feeding them expensive hay.

So far this is one of those new things that looks like it may work as well as I had hoped. I know, I probably just jinxed myself to cold weather and snow. I guess if that is what it takes to get moisture, you can all thank me later.

I know in time the cows will make me anxious to get them back to home and automatic waterers, but until then I am going to enjoy nap time while the water runs.