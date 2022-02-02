No time to be hurt

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I have been down with back pain for a while now. It has been bothering me for two to three years now and I finally decided to try to do something about its last spring.

This fall it got worse, and I decided to get even more serious about trying to fix it. I know that is entirely too long to put up with pain, but my guess is I am more like many of you than not. It is easier to deal with it and just move on than it is to find the time to shut down and go to the doctor.

Then, heaven forbid, they want you to get some kind of treatment that might mean some down time. Who has time to be hurt? I don’t, and that is the problem.

Actually, it is a bigger problem for Jennifer than it is for me. When I am down, she is the one who picks up the slack. Did I mention she is the one with the full-time town job that pays for our insurance? Again, tell me I am alone in this. I bet I am not.

That is my long-winded way of saying that Jennifer has shouldered a very unfair portion of the workload this lambing season. Oh, I try to keep things moving and running during the day around here and I am getting it done.

The biggest sacrifice she has made is that she does most of the night and early morning checks. We have found if I rest up a bit at night, I can usually get more done during the day. There is no worse feeling than sitting in the house waiting on Jennifer to get back in from the ewe checks. Believe me when I say I feel guilty about not being able to take my turn.