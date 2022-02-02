No time to be hurt

I have been down with back pain for a while now. It has been bothering me for two to three years now and I finally decided to try to do something about its last spring.
This fall it got worse, and I decided to get even more serious about trying to fix it. I know that is entirely too long to put up with pain, but my guess is I am more like many of you than not. It is easier to deal with it and just move on than it is to find the time to shut down and go to the doctor.
Then, heaven forbid, they want you to get some kind of treatment that might mean some down time. Who has time to be hurt? I don’t, and that is the problem.
Actually, it is a bigger problem for Jennifer than it is for me. When I am down, she is the one who picks up the slack. Did I mention she is the one with the full-time town job that pays for our insurance? Again, tell me I am alone in this. I bet I am not.
That is my long-winded way of saying that Jennifer has shouldered a very unfair portion of the workload this lambing season. Oh, I try to keep things moving and running during the day around here and I am getting it done.
The biggest sacrifice she has made is that she does most of the night and early morning checks. We have found if I rest up a bit at night, I can usually get more done during the day. There is no worse feeling than sitting in the house waiting on Jennifer to get back in from the ewe checks. Believe me when I say I feel guilty about not being able to take my turn.
Sunday Jennifer was not feeling well, and I went out to check the ewes. Sure, enough after several mornings of no action, we had a ewe who had a lamb.
No big deal. All I had to do was to catch the lamb and the ewe would follow me up to the lambing barn. Normally, that is what would happen. Sunday, not so much.
I grabbed the lamb and limped my way to the gate. At the gate I turned around, expecting the ewe to be right behind me. Nope. In fact, I did not see the ewe anywhere. All I saw were the rest of the ewes looking at me wondering if I was going to feed them early this morning.
I took the lamb back to the barn it was born in, and the ewe warily made her way back to the lamb. At this point my back was starting to hurt and get tighter. I picked the lamb up and kept it out for the ewe to see. Slowly we made our way to the gate. I eased through the gate and the ewe had two feet out of the pen and two feet still in. Suddenly she decided to go back to the barn and make sure that was her lamb. I renamed her several new names by this point.
I devised a new plan, and that was to try to drive her out of the pen. This plan did not work very well, and at this point my back was getting really tight. Normally I am like molasses in January anyway but at that moment icebergs move faster than I was.
I would get her up to the gate and she would duck past me and back to the shed were she had given birth, never once paying attention to the bawling lamb in the alley. I was at wits end.
That was when I saw the flashlight shining at the top of the alley. The cavalry had arrived. Jennifer realized that I had been gone long enough that something must be amiss. I was both relieved and embarrassed to have her come to my rescue.
Over the years I have grown accustomed to Jennifer being better with animals than I am, so her rescuing me was nothing new, but this is one that I should have gotten by myself.
With Jennifer now in control we easily got the ewe out in the alley with her lamb and then back to the lambing barn. Once at the barn I collapsed into the seat of our side-by-side, nearly done in by something that should not have been a big deal.
Being injured isn’t any fun and being injured during our busy time is even worse. That was when Jennifer asked me what I would do without her help.
Don’t get me wrong, this is something I have pondered a lot in the last 26 years. Each time the same answer becomes crystal clear to me. I am not sure what I would do without my wife, but I am really sure I don’t want to find out.
On the other side, I hope Jennifer doesn’t spend too much time thinking about it because I am fairly sure the answer won’t work out in my favor. Again, I am very sure I am not alone in this either.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.