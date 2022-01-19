Well, some of you may know me, or have at least read about me. I’m Tatum, Glenn’s daughter.
Don’t fret. The dust is still on the dashboard but the thoughts are coming from someone different this week. My parents are gone at the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention, and I am in charge of the farm while they are away.
I figured that since I was stepping in for Glenn here at the farm and ranch I would as well for his weekly column. I mean, how hard could it be? Well, let me tell you it is not as easy as it looks – at least the manual labor part.
Growing up, I helped do chores and all of the other duties that come with a farm and ranch. I have also been in charge for a weekend or a few days, but never this long. When it comes to lambing and calving season, I have watched and assisted my parents over the years.
Unfortunately, due to collegiate livestock judging I have had to cut my winter breaks short and have missed out on lambing and calving the last few years. If I am being honest, I’m a little rusty.
Over the last few weeks that I have been home I have been helping my dad do chores but also other projects he has wanted to work on, such building fence. My father has been prepping me and giving me advice on how to execute tasks most effectively, such as when to hay the heifers to prevent them from getting out or how to coax a ewe up to the lambing barn. I was starting to gain my confidence and feeling ready and prepared to be in command.
It is now my time to shine. I am getting up early to check ewes and going out late in the evening to make sure they are doing OK and look for new lambs. I make sure to feed the livestock and break the ice.
Each morning I drive around to make sure the cows are in and check to see if they need fed. During the day I hay the cows if needed and work on other projects for my father that he has not had time to get around to, such as tearing down the old fence that we just replaced.
I am getting rather good at it, but if I am being completely honest each night I am exhausted! Being Glenn is not as easy as it looks.
I never thought my father’s job was easy, but I always thought he had a sweet gig getting to farm and ranch all day. What I am quick to realize it is hard work.
Now, I know you are probably thinking, “Tatum you grew up on a farm and ranch and you knew that it was demanding work.” You are not wrong. I knew that, but once you are out there in the bitter cold chopping ice or cutting net wrap all by yourself you do not truly know how hard it is.
I have gained even more respect (if that is even possible) for the farmers and ranchers that have dedicated their lives and careers to doing what they do every day, regardless of the weather. I truly believe that farmers and ranchers do not receive the recognition they deserve.
I just want you to know that if you are reading this and you spend your day caring for the land or livestock, I appreciate and commend you for your hard work. Thank you!
Even though I may be doing this for a short period and every time I slip on the ice or trip over a frozen cow pie, I keep telling myself that in a few more days I will be back at school and not going out in the cold to do chores, I am incredibly thankful for those who work to produce our food, fuel and fiber.
I am also fortunate for the life my parents have chosen, and while I joke about how easy it might be to be Glenn Brunkow, let me tell you it is not easy. I am proud of my father and all that he does. Do not worry, he will be back next week.
(P.S. He did not tell me to write this.)
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.