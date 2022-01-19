Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, some of you may know me, or have at least read about me. I’m Tatum, Glenn’s daughter.

Don’t fret. The dust is still on the dashboard but the thoughts are coming from someone different this week. My parents are gone at the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention, and I am in charge of the farm while they are away.

I figured that since I was stepping in for Glenn here at the farm and ranch I would as well for his weekly column. I mean, how hard could it be? Well, let me tell you it is not as easy as it looks – at least the manual labor part.

Growing up, I helped do chores and all of the other duties that come with a farm and ranch. I have also been in charge for a weekend or a few days, but never this long. When it comes to lambing and calving season, I have watched and assisted my parents over the years.

Unfortunately, due to collegiate livestock judging I have had to cut my winter breaks short and have missed out on lambing and calving the last few years. If I am being honest, I’m a little rusty.

Over the last few weeks that I have been home I have been helping my dad do chores but also other projects he has wanted to work on, such building fence. My father has been prepping me and giving me advice on how to execute tasks most effectively, such as when to hay the heifers to prevent them from getting out or how to coax a ewe up to the lambing barn. I was starting to gain my confidence and feeling ready and prepared to be in command.