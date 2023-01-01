One wish for the new year

I am writing this in the shadow of our Christmas tree. Jennifer has decreed that tonight will be the night we take it down.

I must admit that I am a bit sad to see it go. I find sitting near it, with the lights on has a calming effect, and I will miss that. The other reason I am sad is that taking it down means that the Christmas season is over and we are into a new year.

I find January and February the hardest months to get through. Luckily, we will be lambing and calving, and the chaos helps makes the days go faster.

I must also say that there is something about January and the new year that is a bit refreshing also. A new fresh year, maybe a clean slate, a time to make changes in your life or at least a time to clear your mind and start afresh. The new year is, hopefully, the time to have hope and see the promise and a new start.

Often, people make wishes for a new year. Some make resolutions to change, and others hope a new year brings better luck. I have done all three and I will continue to make wishes, resolutions and hope for better luck. I will also make one wish for all of us for the upcoming year.

I hope that the new year will help you refocus on what is truly important in your life. It’s not stuff or finances. What is important should not be about promotions or titles. It should not have to do with business success or anything material.

At least for me, the most important things in life are the relationships around me. I tend to push them away when I am stressed and worried. Instead of running to the one thing that would help, I tend to put them on the back burner. If I could just work a little harder, put a little more time in, then I would have more time for the people around me.

Let me back up a little. The first relationship to focus on should be God. Speaking for myself, this is the first relationship I put on hold. I will get back to speaking with God later, right after I fix everything that is wrong in my life.

How arrogant of me, I can’t fix anything and yet I push away the one who could help. I have to find more time for prayer and meditation each day and make that a priority. From there, everything else will revolve and improve.

The second relationship I need to work on is my family. Isn’t it funny how when we are stressed and anxious, the first people we take it out on are those closest to us? Maybe you are better than I am. That is a distinct possibility. But I tend to snap and growl at my wife and kids. I guarantee they know I am stressed even before I do.

I am going to try to lean on them just a little more and try to make the time we have together better and leave the stress and anxiety at the door. This will be hard; I am a habitual offender when it comes to grumpiness.

Then there are the relationships outside our family. How many times do we think about talking to an old friend but pass on it because we don’t have time? I do that all the time. I have so many things on my list I don’t have time for any distractions.

First, talking to a friend is not a distraction. Second, will those few minutes really matter in the long run? I bet they won’t. Never once have I spent time with a friend and come away wishing I had worked instead. More often I skip meeting up with someone and work, then later I have this nagging feeling that I should have chosen otherwise.

So friends, my wish for each of you is not for a successful year. Don’t get me wrong. I hope you will have one. I hope the rains will come and the stars will all align in the right order. It would be great if we raised a bin buster crop and if our calves came off pasture bigger than ever. That would help a lot.

In the end, there is nothing we can do to make the rain come at the right time and the sunshine when we need it. That is all out of our hands.

What I do wish for the upcoming year is something that we do have control over: our relationships. I hope and I pray that the coming year will be filled with renewed relationships and a sense of what is truly important.

That wish is not only for you but for me also. If we get it right with our God, family and friends, my guess is that everything else will fall into place. This year take time to remember what is really most important.