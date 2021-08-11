Playing catchup, chaos ensues

Recently I was gone for several days for meetings. I have to admit that I was looking forward to being gone for an extended period because it was going to be good to get a break from the everyday monotony. I thought it was going to be a good thing: get some rest, let my aching back heal up a little bit and just get my mind off of things. I was wrong.
Don’t get me wrong, Jennifer and Isaac kept the home fires burning while I was gone and did it well. Did things get done like I would have done them? Probably not, but I have learned that sometimes doing things differently is good and changes, out of necessity or otherwise, most often are good.
In any case, things were done. Isaac got the feeder lambs through a really bad stretch of hot, humid weather without losing a single lamb. I was really grateful to be able to lean on my family for help.
When I got home, I remembered why it was not good to be gone for so long, especially this time of the year. When I left, we were pretty well caught up on hay and just had a few days of baling to do. I had planned on having it all done before these meetings, but a recent period of rainy weather canceled those plans. Trust me, I will never complain about rain in July but it did mess my plans up and put me behind before I ever left.
Things went along really well while I was gone, but there were those little things I did not think of or plan for that tripped us up along the way. There were things like the cows getting through the electric fence, causing Isaac to put them back where they were supposed to be. They did not get out of the perimeter fence, but they did move themselves to the wrong paddock twice in those five days.
That meant Isaac spent parts of two days putting them back and mending fence, which in turn put him behind and then put me farther behind when I got home. Then our side by side had a major break down. I know it is really a first world problem, but we rely on the side by side for so much that it being down really put us farther behind. That started my tailspin.
Later that afternoon I decided to start mowing hay and try to get back on track with the baling. You guessed it – the mower broke on the first round.
No problem. It was an easy fix, and we planned to start on it first thing in the morning. The only problem was that I needed to haul the side by side in. Between getting the trailer and loading it, we spent most of the morning. I finally got started mowing at 2:30 that afternoon. Did I mention I was behind and all the time it was getting worse?
All of this was compounded because I had other things on my calendar that popped up and kept me from getting things done. I also had tasks I expected, like filling hay feeders and ordering more feed. They were expected but did not help me with the time crunch.
In the middle of this is the fact that Isaac will be leaving for school in the next week and he has loose ends to tie up. Chaos was reigning and getting worse all the time.
Just when I thought my head would explode, a small voice in my head reminded me that this happens all the time and soon it will pass and I will be back somewhere near caught up. The voice in my head told me that the faster I went and the harder I charged, the farther behind I would get. I should just take a deep breath and relax. This too shall pass.
I told the small voice to shut up.
It’s funny how just a few days can make such a big difference and how just being a little off on timing can throw the whole calendar out the window. Who knows, even if I had been home all of this might have happened anyway and then where would I be? I do find it ironic and kind of funny that being gone is more work before and after than staying home would have been.
The bottom line is my blood pressure is high and my productivity is low. I think I need a vacation. Not a chance, the thought of being gone for an extended period gives me a nervous twitch and hives. I guess there is no place like home, I think.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.