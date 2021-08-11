Playing catchup, chaos ensues

Recently I was gone for several days for meetings. I have to admit that I was looking forward to being gone for an extended period because it was going to be good to get a break from the everyday monotony. I thought it was going to be a good thing: get some rest, let my aching back heal up a little bit and just get my mind off of things. I was wrong.

Don’t get me wrong, Jennifer and Isaac kept the home fires burning while I was gone and did it well. Did things get done like I would have done them? Probably not, but I have learned that sometimes doing things differently is good and changes, out of necessity or otherwise, most often are good.

In any case, things were done. Isaac got the feeder lambs through a really bad stretch of hot, humid weather without losing a single lamb. I was really grateful to be able to lean on my family for help.

When I got home, I remembered why it was not good to be gone for so long, especially this time of the year. When I left, we were pretty well caught up on hay and just had a few days of baling to do. I had planned on having it all done before these meetings, but a recent period of rainy weather canceled those plans. Trust me, I will never complain about rain in July but it did mess my plans up and put me behind before I ever left.

Things went along really well while I was gone, but there were those little things I did not think of or plan for that tripped us up along the way. There were things like the cows getting through the electric fence, causing Isaac to put them back where they were supposed to be. They did not get out of the perimeter fence, but they did move themselves to the wrong paddock twice in those five days.