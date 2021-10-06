Praying for rain, but not too much

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We are incredibly dry right now. The last week or so I have been planting rye and turnips for fall grazing. Since then, I have revised my plan to say that I am planting rye for spring grazing. I did have one friend tell me that if you dust it in, you will break the bin. If that is the case, then this rye crop will be a record setting one. Without a doubt it was planted in dust.

I would guess that the current dry spell will last a week or so more and break right as I am attempting to harvest fall crops. It has been perfect harvest weather for the past month while my crops were maturing but as soon as we can get a combine in my prediction is that the rainy season will start. Well, I guess the bright spot is that my rye and turnips should come up.

Then again, I am not sure how much good they will do if I am behind on harvest and can’t get the cows worked so they can go out on fall pasture. The other side of that argument is that if we don’t get rain there will be no grazing and my pastures are dry and brown now. Furthermore, I am getting fall calves right now and soon will be weaning my spring calves. The dust will cause a lot of respiratory problems.

All of this whining is just to prove a point. No, not the point that I am hard to please and never satisfied but the point that it is hard to find the perfect weather if you are a diversified farmer or rancher. No matter what the weather is doing it is both good and bad at the same time. Is it possible to be feast and famine at the same time?

I am just sure that there are times that God is messing with us. I like to think he has a sense of humor – at least I hope he does. I can just see that he puts a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday just to give me hope and make me work harder to get the rye planted. Then Thursday comes around and the sky clouds up, the wind picks up and nothing.