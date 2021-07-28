Priorities surface after pandemic

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I hope we are on the downhill slide in terms of this pandemic. By downhill slide, I mean almost done with it. I do not want to get into the politics of the actions taken by those in charge because I hope they were doing what they thought was right and not using it for political agendas. I am not sure what to think on that and time will tell what the right decision was. What I am concerned about are some unintended consequences of us staying home.

I know many of us found out we liked being home more, and that is not a bad thing. I keep a hectic calendar and it was nice to be at home with nowhere to go, at least for a little while. We found out that dinners with our families and time together is a good thing. I guess there was at least a little good that came from this pandemic, but from that came problems we probably did not think about.

Some of these problems were coming on well before the pandemic, but staying at home for an extended period of time magnified them and made them worse. Let me give you an example, one that has been on my heart for a while now. I am involved in my church at the regional level, and it should be no shock to anyone that church attendance has really suffered since we started getting back together.

Church attendance was on the downward trend before we were ordered to shut down and stay home, but it added fuel to the fire. Before the pandemic we were told church attendance was down because of people’s busy lifestyles. Attending church on Sunday morning just is not convenient anymore. We were told we needed to be more flexible, give people more options and get ready for the end of traditional church worship. I have to admit, I really struggle with this.