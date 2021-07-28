Priorities surface after pandemic

I hope we are on the downhill slide in terms of this pandemic. By downhill slide, I mean almost done with it. I do not want to get into the politics of the actions taken by those in charge because I hope they were doing what they thought was right and not using it for political agendas. I am not sure what to think on that and time will tell what the right decision was. What I am concerned about are some unintended consequences of us staying home.
I know many of us found out we liked being home more, and that is not a bad thing. I keep a hectic calendar and it was nice to be at home with nowhere to go, at least for a little while. We found out that dinners with our families and time together is a good thing. I guess there was at least a little good that came from this pandemic, but from that came problems we probably did not think about.
Some of these problems were coming on well before the pandemic, but staying at home for an extended period of time magnified them and made them worse. Let me give you an example, one that has been on my heart for a while now. I am involved in my church at the regional level, and it should be no shock to anyone that church attendance has really suffered since we started getting back together.
Church attendance was on the downward trend before we were ordered to shut down and stay home, but it added fuel to the fire. Before the pandemic we were told church attendance was down because of people’s busy lifestyles. Attending church on Sunday morning just is not convenient anymore. We were told we needed to be more flexible, give people more options and get ready for the end of traditional church worship. I have to admit, I really struggle with this.
Believe me when I say I understand. When we had kids at home, we struggled with activities on Sunday morning and what the right thing to do was. I remember Tatum having a hard time with softball tournaments that were played on Sunday and missing church. She worried her priority was in the wrong place if she played softball and we assured her it was OK to miss church. I guess that was one of those “out of the mouths of babes” things, and now I realize that she was the one who got it right. I am not without fault in this debate.
We are told we need to make church more convenient for families and busy people, that unless there is something in it for them, they will not come to church. Again, I get it. I understand, but I also think that line of thinking is wrong and I do not know what to do about it or how to change the tide. I also understand the ox in the ditch approach because I have that same problem several times a year, and I am not talking about those of us who have to work on Sunday either. That is the subject of another long and very difficult discussion.
I believe that church is not supposed to be convenient. It is not here for our personal gain. There should be a bit of a sacrifice, and let us face it, a couple of hours of sacrifice on a weekend morning is not that much. I also believe that we need to be in a community of believers to help each other get through those difficult times. That is why church attendance on a Sunday morning (or Saturday night) is so important. Would it be much more relaxing to sleep in, enjoy a cup of coffee and chill out? Maybe. Could we get some of those nagging chores done? Probably, but that is not the point.
That is my opinion, and we can debate it. Believe me, I am not perfect. I struggle with this myself. I am trying not to be judgmental, and I hope I do not come across as such, but I am worried about the path we are headed down and I think it merits discussion. I am also not saying you cannot be a good Christian if you do not participate in church service on Sunday morning. Rather, I am saying that I wonder if we have our priorities misplaced.
Those of us involved in church leadership are wrestling with solutions to this situation. Should we move the time and day of church? Should we make it available virtually permanently? Will our churches die if we do not change with society?
I do not have any of the answers, but I worry about us conceding too much. Maybe instead of changes we need to be more encouraging to those who we have not seen for a while. We need to make phone calls and offer rides. It is probably too simplistic, but that is the best I have. Hey, I have an idea – let us discuss it in church next Sunday.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.