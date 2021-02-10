Quick thinking on a quick fencing project

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I have the cows running on brome grass meadows and need to get them fenced off them before the fertilizer comes. How do I know this? I know this because my co-op called me to see when I want my fertilizer applied and if I was ready.

My first reaction was, “why are you calling me so early? I want my fertilizer on in February. Oh wait, it is February. Yeah, I am ready anytime.”

I hung up the phone and began wondering how I am going to get the fence built.

To top that off, an arctic blast coming in has given me a swiftly approaching deadline. I admit that I work better on swiftly approaching deadlines, but it does not do my heart and blood pressure any good.

In any case, I had two days of nice weather to complete the task. Two days should be more than enough because the fence I must build is not that much or that hard to build. But if you know me, you know it is not enough time.

Day 1 of the nice days saw me trying to fill all the hay feeders and run some errands that had to be done. Remember what I said about swiftly approaching deadlines and my ability to work better? Finally, at 3 p.m. I had gotten to the point of being able to build fence. It left me two hours before I had to do chores and check sheep. It should have been enough time. That was if things went smoothly and that is a big “if.”

I took Ida, our cow dog (using the term cow dog loosely), loaded up supplies and went to the first patch. I thought I could sneak in with the side by side and get the job done quickly and quietly. I really like my side by side, it makes life a lot easier with tasks like rotating cows to new pastures. Funny thing is that it makes other tasks like building fence much tougher. The cows are conditioned to think they are getting new, fresh grass each time they hear the side by side.