Rest in peace, good farmer

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We lost a good man in our farming community last week. Eldon was one of the best farmers around and one that I admired and envied all at the same time.

His passing came very unexpectedly and was a shock to everyone. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, kids and family. I am sure his passing will leave a huge hole in their family that will never be filled. He truly was a good, decent, hard-working man.

I have to admit that it has been years since I talked to him, but I still counted him as a friend. Our sons were the same age. His family is very active in 4-H and FFA, and our paths crossed frequently back when we both had kids in those activities. Eldon was a man whose life centered on his farm and his family, and both showed the benefits of his attention.

As I mentioned earlier, I both admired and envied Eldon. His farm lays along the highway, and I drive past it when I make parts runs. His crops always were planted at just the right time and harvested in the same timely manner. His rows were clean and straight.

The best way to describe his farming was that things were done right. If Eldon was planting or harvesting, it was probably time for the rest of us to make our way out to the field, too.

As much pride as he took in his farm, I know he took more pride in his family. I did not see him much, only at his kids’ 4-H and FFA activities, otherwise he was on the farm getting things done. When he was at his kids’ activities, he was completely focused on them. You never really saw him out in front but rather he was in the background being dad the pack mule and doing whatever tasks needed to be done in support of his kids. Above all else, you could see his pride in his kids without him ever saying a word. That is what I will remember the most about him.