Rest in peace, good farmer

We lost a good man in our farming community last week. Eldon was one of the best farmers around and one that I admired and envied all at the same time.
His passing came very unexpectedly and was a shock to everyone. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, kids and family. I am sure his passing will leave a huge hole in their family that will never be filled. He truly was a good, decent, hard-working man.
I have to admit that it has been years since I talked to him, but I still counted him as a friend. Our sons were the same age. His family is very active in 4-H and FFA, and our paths crossed frequently back when we both had kids in those activities. Eldon was a man whose life centered on his farm and his family, and both showed the benefits of his attention.
As I mentioned earlier, I both admired and envied Eldon. His farm lays along the highway, and I drive past it when I make parts runs. His crops always were planted at just the right time and harvested in the same timely manner. His rows were clean and straight.
The best way to describe his farming was that things were done right. If Eldon was planting or harvesting, it was probably time for the rest of us to make our way out to the field, too.
As much pride as he took in his farm, I know he took more pride in his family. I did not see him much, only at his kids’ 4-H and FFA activities, otherwise he was on the farm getting things done. When he was at his kids’ activities, he was completely focused on them. You never really saw him out in front but rather he was in the background being dad the pack mule and doing whatever tasks needed to be done in support of his kids. Above all else, you could see his pride in his kids without him ever saying a word. That is what I will remember the most about him.
Yesterday I drove by his farm on yet other parts run and the finality of his passing hit me hard. We were not close. Since I have left the extension office and my kids have graduated from 4-H and FFA, I had not seen him in several years and that was my loss.
I was struck by the thought of a farmer who was so dedicated passing at this time of the year. I am sure now that we do not get to pick the time of our moving on because I am equally as sure that he was enjoying life and excited about putting his crop in the ground.
Spring is a special time of the year for those of us who farm. It has the excitement of new beginnings and harvest to come this fall. Eldon had to be like a kid in a candy store about the upcoming growing season.
I do not know how God chooses to bring us home, but I know he has a plan and I hope to someday understand its meaning. As sure as I am that Eldon would not have wanted to leave before the crop was in the ground, I am even more sure he did not want to leave his family.
His passing is a message for those of us left behind. It is a message that nothing is promised to us and we need to make the most of each day. I am sure his family and friends will make sure the crop is planted and the animals are cared for – maybe even as well as he would have done it. The work and expertise can be replaced but the man cannot, and that is what makes my heart ache. Over the years I have spent enough time with his family to know that he will be missed dearly and no words from me can help with that loss.
I know I will continue to admire the legacy that he leaves behind, and that is the true measure of a man. He leaves the legacy of being a good steward to the land, enjoying what he did and doing it well. Most importantly Eldon leaves the legacy of family and his devotion to them, and that is one that should be appreciated above all else. I know his family will be able to move on and do great things because of the lessons and encouragement they received from him. That is the true measure of a life well lived. In the end we can ask for no more.
Rest in peace, good farmer, your time on earth was well spent.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.