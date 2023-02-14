Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This week is Valentine's Day, a day that causes stress for many of us guys. Well, maybe that is not fair because maybe most of you are better at Valentine’s Day than I am.

When it comes to romance and gift giving, I am not very good, and age does not seem to make me any better at it. I suspect I am not alone when it comes to this particular weakness, and I would guess I am in the majority of farmer and ranchers. It’s just a hunch I have.

I would like to think that my failure in the romance department is genetic. If it is not genetic, it is because I did not have a good role model when it came to matters of the heart. Valentine’s Day was not a big deal for Dad. I never once remember him buying flowers or taking Mom out for dinner. We did always have a big, heart shaped box of candy around Valentine’s Day but I kind of suspect my mother was the source of it, even though she gave Dad credit. The funny thing about that, even if it was Dad that bought it, Mom did not particularly like sweets and Dad, my sister and I ate at least 75% of the candy.

To say the least, Valentine’s Day was not a big deal around my parents’ house growing up. Gift giving in general was not one of my Dad’s strengths. The most memorable thing I remember him giving Mom was a microwave.

I am lucky Jennifer did not do an in-depth background check before we got married. I would like to blame my upbringing for my lack of romance but I have been married longer than I lived at Mom and Dad’s house, so that cannot be an excuse any more.

My main excuse is that I am absent minded. I really mean to get arrangements made and have a plan, and then all of the sudden it is Feb. 12 and I am scrambling to catch up. There are just so many dates and appointments in my life that I can’t keep them all straight.

That excuse kind of worked until I got this stupid smart phone that will let you keep a calendar programmed to give you reminders. I just wish they would keep Valentine’s Day on the same date each year.

I am also quite gullible. Our first Valentine's Day, Jennifer told me we didn’t have to get each other anything. I took that to heart.

Imagine my surprise, Valentine’s Day when she handed me my gift and it was a really good one. That morning I made a flying trip to the florist only to find out that they were out of roses or any other flower for that matter and all they had were balloons and hard cinnamon candies.

Looking back now I realize how lame that was, but at the time it seemed like a pretty good option. Little did I know that Jennifer was not a fan of balloons or hard cinnamon candies. I was lucky to have survived that day.

In the 25 years since, I have done better to varying degrees but to say I have never swept Jennifer off her feet with my romantic plans would be an understatement. God bless her for giving me second chance after second chance.

I strive to do better each year. I guess it’s nice to have a goal. The bottom line is no matter what I do it will never be enough to show her just how much I love and appreciate her every day, not just Feb. 14.

Again, I know I am preaching to the choir here, but like many farm and ranch wives Jennifer goes the extra mile for our place every day. She works her day job only to come home most nights and help me with something instead of sitting down and resting like she really would like to.

On holidays or vacation days she is working with me on stuff instead of relaxing and recharging like those days were meant to do. Even more of a sacrifice is the many days she takes vacation so I can be away from the farm doing my thing for Farm Bureau.

I am not sure even if I was good at this romance thing it would really be enough for all she does.

This year I do have a plan in place. We will see if I have learned anything in the last 26 years. I don’t want to give the surprise away, but I will guarantee you that she will not be getting balloons or cinnamon candy of any kind.

I may not be a smart man, but I am not that dumb. I also know that whatever token of my love and appreciation I do give her it will never be enough. I am sure farm and ranch wives have a special place in heaven.