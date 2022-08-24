Running late on a busy day

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Yesterday was a good day, and the best part was finding out I wasn’t late.

Those of you who know me or are regular readers understand that no matter how hard I try, I am late quite often. I have employed a number of tricks to try to make sure I keep myself on time, but none work very well. My worst problem is that I try to cram too many things in too little time. Let me explain.

Yesterday we got some much-needed rain. That meant I could finally not worry about putting up hay and go get my haircut. In fact, I thought it meant that I could have a slower paced day and some relaxation. That morning when I saw the rain, I told Jennifer that I would come by her office. We would go to lunch and then I would get a haircut. I figured there ought to be some reward to getting a haircut.

I told her it was going to be a late lunch because I had a Zoom meeting. Then I would have a little time to take care of some odds and ends before a meeting a couple of hours away that night.

I walked out to do chores just as it started to shower again. No problem, I sat in the shop with the doors open listening to the rain and enjoying the cool. That is when I got the phone call.

The load of feed I had ordered was coming later that morning. That was great, except it needed to go in a feeder that was beyond the gravel. That meant that I would have to pull it up to the yard with the tractor. No problem other than I was on a deadline for my Zoom meeting. I watched it rain until the very last second and then I made my way out to unhook the tractor off of the baler and go get the feeder.

I had to move the lambs into a different pen, open the fence and hook up to the feeder. All of that went smoothly until the feeder hook up part. I am not sure where the hitch pin went but it wasn’t where it was supposed to be. After an extensive search of the entire premise, I decided to use a long bolt, which would prove to be problematic later.

I got the feeder pulled into the yard but only after I had made myself late for my Zoom meeting. I managed to get in on the last 10 minutes, and I was able to make the motion to adjourn (you always make sure you are in the minutes). The meeting got out sooner than I had expected, giving me some breathing room between that and lunch, or so I thought.

One phone call and most of that was eaten up. Then as I got in the pickup to go to town, I realized I needed to fill it up. Jennifer and I had our lunch and I was off to get my haircut sooner than I had planned. What I had not figured was that it was move-in day for K-State and back to school for the surrounding public schools. It was a two hour wait to get my haircut. (Yes, I needed my hair cut that bad.)

That put me at home with about 40 minutes to back the feeder in, unhook and let the lambs in. No problem, it was a simple job. Remember the bolt? Yeah, it was wedged in, and I could not get it loose. If I backed up, I needed to go forward. I fought it for several minutes and realized that I had made myself late. I called Jennifer and a buddy and planned for them to unhook the feeder after they got off of work.

Quick clothes change, and I was on my way to the meeting with no time to spare. I put the address in my phone, and it showed me the “quickest” way. I am convinced that my phone conspires against me, at least the navigation part. It may have been the quickest way, but it was so crooked that it made a downhill ski run look straight. I watched the clock tick down closer and closer to the appointed time. Did I mention I was to give the invocation? During this time, I noticed I was below a quarter of a tank of gas in the car, too.

I skidded into the parking lot at the exact time the meeting was to start, and I made my way across the parking lot as fast as I could. When I burst through the doors, I found the room nearly empty. That was when I found out the meeting started at 6:30 and not 6 p.m., as was in my calendar. That is why that was the best part of a good day. I smiled about that the rest of the day or until the low fuel light flashed on my return trip. (Don’t worry, I made it home.)