Running late on a busy day

Yesterday was a good day, and the best part was finding out I wasn’t late.
Those of you who know me or are regular readers understand that no matter how hard I try, I am late quite often. I have employed a number of tricks to try to make sure I keep myself on time, but none work very well. My worst problem is that I try to cram too many things in too little time. Let me explain.
Yesterday we got some much-needed rain. That meant I could finally not worry about putting up hay and go get my haircut. In fact, I thought it meant that I could have a slower paced day and some relaxation. That morning when I saw the rain, I told Jennifer that I would come by her office. We would go to lunch and then I would get a haircut. I figured there ought to be some reward to getting a haircut.
I told her it was going to be a late lunch because I had a Zoom meeting. Then I would have a little time to take care of some odds and ends before a meeting a couple of hours away that night.
I walked out to do chores just as it started to shower again. No problem, I sat in the shop with the doors open listening to the rain and enjoying the cool. That is when I got the phone call.
The load of feed I had ordered was coming later that morning. That was great, except it needed to go in a feeder that was beyond the gravel. That meant that I would have to pull it up to the yard with the tractor. No problem other than I was on a deadline for my Zoom meeting. I watched it rain until the very last second and then I made my way out to unhook the tractor off of the baler and go get the feeder.
I had to move the lambs into a different pen, open the fence and hook up to the feeder. All of that went smoothly until the feeder hook up part. I am not sure where the hitch pin went but it wasn’t where it was supposed to be. After an extensive search of the entire premise, I decided to use a long bolt, which would prove to be problematic later.
I got the feeder pulled into the yard but only after I had made myself late for my Zoom meeting. I managed to get in on the last 10 minutes, and I was able to make the motion to adjourn (you always make sure you are in the minutes). The meeting got out sooner than I had expected, giving me some breathing room between that and lunch, or so I thought.
One phone call and most of that was eaten up. Then as I got in the pickup to go to town, I realized I needed to fill it up. Jennifer and I had our lunch and I was off to get my haircut sooner than I had planned. What I had not figured was that it was move-in day for K-State and back to school for the surrounding public schools. It was a two hour wait to get my haircut. (Yes, I needed my hair cut that bad.)
That put me at home with about 40 minutes to back the feeder in, unhook and let the lambs in. No problem, it was a simple job. Remember the bolt? Yeah, it was wedged in, and I could not get it loose. If I backed up, I needed to go forward. I fought it for several minutes and realized that I had made myself late. I called Jennifer and a buddy and planned for them to unhook the feeder after they got off of work.
Quick clothes change, and I was on my way to the meeting with no time to spare. I put the address in my phone, and it showed me the “quickest” way. I am convinced that my phone conspires against me, at least the navigation part. It may have been the quickest way, but it was so crooked that it made a downhill ski run look straight. I watched the clock tick down closer and closer to the appointed time. Did I mention I was to give the invocation? During this time, I noticed I was below a quarter of a tank of gas in the car, too.
I skidded into the parking lot at the exact time the meeting was to start, and I made my way across the parking lot as fast as I could. When I burst through the doors, I found the room nearly empty. That was when I found out the meeting started at 6:30 and not 6 p.m., as was in my calendar. That is why that was the best part of a good day. I smiled about that the rest of the day or until the low fuel light flashed on my return trip. (Don’t worry, I made it home.)
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.