Saving grace when the cows are out

Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh was one of, if not my favorite professor in college. I learned a great deal from him that I still use on a daily basis.

It’s funny that I was reminded of one of his favorite sayings this week because his memorial service is this week also. He often said, “God protects little babies and fools.” Often, he was referring to something a politician did, but this week it applied to me.

It is that time of the year when I seem to spend a great deal my day either fixing fence or putting cows in. If I am not doing that I am worrying about if the cows are out. That was the case last week.

Jennifer was helping man a booth at the State Fair and that meant I was on my own completely since both kids were in school up north.

No sooner had Jennifer left on Friday than I got a call from a neighbor that the cows next to him were out in the worst possible spot. A feeling of dread came over me and I loaded the dog up in the side-by-side and sped over to where the cows had escaped. It was going to be a tough drive back in because we had to go through the timber and a milo field.

Isaac has spent a lot of time training his dog, and now we were going to see if I could operate her. I pulled up to the neighbor, who was not having much luck getting the cows to move, and deployed the dog.

She took off like a shot, biting and barking at the cows and the next thing we knew there was a cloud of dust and the back end of a bunch of cows. Long story short, she drove them back in by herself in about five minutes. The fence was fixed, and life was good.