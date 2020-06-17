Well, I finished planting last week and for some unknown reason I listened to the weatherman and did not put any hay down. The forecast was for rain every couple of days and it turned out to be nothing. That will teach me to believe what they tell me. This week looks promising, so we will probably get over an inch of “no chance of rain.” I guess you must mow it first to bale it.
I spent a great number of hours in the tractor cab last week and that meant I spent a great number of hours listening to the radio. Normally I listen to a lot of sports talk mixed in with news and political commentary. I tell you what, I only lasted a couple of hours with my normal AM radio listening. Even my sports talk shows were about the current events. I admit it, I could not take it anymore. I switched to the oldie’s music channel.
Do not get me wrong, I am not advocating for ignoring the events of the day. We all need to get involved and share our thoughts. In my humble opinion, the biggest problem we are facing is that the few on either fringe of our system are the ones talking for everyone these days. That makes me upset, worried and depressed. I do not like feeling that way, especially in the spring.
Those of us in agriculture understand that the spring is a time for new life, rebirth, and hope. There were times these past 12 weeks when current events took that faith and hope from me. It is entirely too easy to get caught up in the negative news and sink to that level – to feel like this might be the end of the road and give up hope.
Folks, I am here to tell you that that just is not the case. We have plenty to be hopeful and positive about, but you must set your mind to it.
The first thing you need to do is to unplug from the negative news of the world around us. In my case that meant putting some music on and getting lost in the memories those songs brought back. Soon I was cruising through the fields, things were going well, we had just the right soil conditions and the equipment worked just like it should. Suddenly I noticed the green grass, the trees in full foliage and the wildlife around me.
That was when it hit me: I was a blessed man, despite what the world around me would like me to believe. I live in a place I love. I get up every morning and work at a job I chose. And I have a wonderful family who are happy, healthy and living the lives they want to. Generally, I have everything I want and everything I need. I am here to tell you that life does not get any better than that.
Often, we are made to feel like we should not enjoy the blessings we have been given. That is simply not the case. We should be mindful of our fellow man and try to make the world a better place, but in doing so we should not feel ashamed or guilty about the good things in our lives. That is a message that we do not hear and we sure will not hear from the news and current events. However, it is a message that we all need. Enjoy, appreciate and savor the good things around you, take time to soak in and give thanks for them. Our lives are really pretty good.
While I was listening to the FM dial, I heard Kenny Chesney’s song “Everything’s Going to be Alright” and I thought to myself, “it’s true, eventually everything is going to be alright.” We have faced challenges like this before – maybe not during our lifetime, but pandemics and civil unrest are not new to our nation. Each time we have been faced with a challenge we have emerged on the other side stronger and better for it and I do not know why this time would be any different.
I highly recommend turning off the news and current events for a while and taking a new look at the world around you. Look at where you live, the job you do and most importantly the family around you. I would bet things start looking better and better. I would guess many of you are like me and your blood pressure and stress level rise each time the news comes on. Take a break for your mental health’s sake, unplug and breathe deep. Just like Mr. Chesney says, “It’s all going to be alright.”