Shattering realizations

Last week I moved the portable corrals with the tractor. It is the easiest way to move them, I have a gooseneck ball on the rear bale forks of my tractor and all I have to do is get under them, raise it up and move the corrals wherever I want. Simple, except nothing is ever simple in my world.

I backed up to the corrals and popped the back window open to get a better view of the coupler and the ball. This is something I have done hundreds of times with no incidents. Well, no incidents until last week.

Everything was going exceedingly well, I got ball and coupler lined up with little problem, raised up and the corrals were connected. Easy, or so I thought.

The reason for moving them was really not of any importance. It was so we could mow that area and make things look better. I had parked the corrals there after moving the last of the pairs to pasture last spring with the idea that I would move them somewhere more out of the way later. Well later ended up being later in August. I am nothing if not prompt.

It was nothing that had to be done at that very moment. It had waited months already, but I was there, it was handy, and I thought I was doing something good. It would take maybe five minutes and another item would be checked off of my very long to do list. I was feeling pretty darn smug about the whole thing, and maybe that was my problem.

It was simple, it was easy, and I had moved them hundreds of times, both with the back window open and closed. This time was different.

I picked the corrals up, started to make the turn and heard the pop just as I was covered with a shower of broken glass pieces. Don’t worry, I was not harmed. Well, my ego was bruised and I was not happy – but no physical injury.

I am not sure what happened. Either I picked it up at a different height or angle, made the turn just a little too sharp or it just wasn’t my day. I don’t know about height and angle, but the third reason was a given.

I sat the corrals down in the spot that got them out of the way, brushed off the glass chards and assessed the situation.

The frame around the window would have to be taken off and a new window would have to be ordered. I was not sure how much a window would cost but I knew it was more than I had planned on spending on window glass this month. It also meant that I was going to have to spend about a half an hour taking the frame off the tractor. (It really didn’t take that long to take it off, it took longer to find the small metric wrenches that I never use.)

The worst part of the whole fiasco was telling Jennifer what I had done. That will be followed by paying the bill for the new window. I love self-inflicted repair costs.

Since then, I have made two discoveries. The first being that we really are in a dry period. The tractor sat out in the field while I used it to load bales. Two or three chances of rain came and went, and the interior of the cab did not get wet. I thought for sure leaving a tractor in the field with a broken out back window was a slam dunk for a good rain. This dry spell is scary.

My second revelation is that ordering parts online is kind of scary. I Googled the part description including model number and immediately got a dozen options. Prices varied by several hundred dollars as did the shipping costs. It’s funny how the lower priced windows came with the higher shipping costs and the highest priced window touted free shipping. When it was all said and done the final cost was within a hundred dollars on all the windows I found.

I checked out the customer ratings and found what I thought was the most reputable company. I still haven’t ordered because I am nervous about it being the right window, even though I am almost completely sure it is. I can’t imagine what shipping it back would be like.

I will pull the trigger here sometime soon and get the glass on its way promptly (just like I did moving the corrals this spring). I am sure the installation will also be a good story, so stay tuned. I do promise you that I will never again move the corrals with the back window open. I may not be the brightest light in the room, but I do learn from experience.