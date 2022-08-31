Sheep intelligence and a faulty fence

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sheep are so stupid. In fact, I have heard it said that the only thing dumber than a sheep is the person who owns them. I have also decided over the years that that is true, too. Not only am I sure it is true, I seem determined to prove that it is a fact time and time again. Just like this past week.

The ewes had been getting into the lot where we are keeping our fall replacement heifers. I am not sure why they want in the lot. Outside of it is grass and inside is pretty much bare dirt. I have seen the heifers looking longingly out at the pasture, and the ewes have full run of it. You would think they would be happy. But no, they want back in the lot.

The problem with them wanting in the lot is that they have started going under the bottom wire. This, in turn, has loosened all the other wires and made it possible for the heifers to get out into the pasture – the same pasture with the spring cows, and more importantly, the bull. Something had to be done.

We decided to add an electric wire beneath the bottom barbwire and another between the two bottom wires. That way, no matter how the ewes try to duck between the wires they should get a shock right on their nose, which is the only place you can shock a ewe with wool and get her attention. It was simple enough: run two electric wires the length of the fence. That should take a couple of hours.

Sunday night we started putting up the fence. Quickly we figured out we did not have nearly enough of the wire or insulators to complete the task. No problem. I would run to Manhattan in the morning and get the needed supplies and finish before the temperature got too hot. I needed to drop some checks off at the bank, and I could kill two birds with one stone.

The next morning went OK. I had a couple unforeseen obstacles come up between me and my errands. I still thought I should get done in plenty of time to get a couple loads of hay hauled before my evening meeting.

I made it to the farm store and got my supplies – well, all but the end insulators, but I could improvise and overcome. I started to unroll the new electric wire while tightening and reattaching the wool-covered bottom two wires. I have to admit that the job was going to take longer than I had planned. Hay hauling was postponed but I still expected to finish in time to shower and leave for my evening meeting.

“Should” is the key word in that statement.

I ran out of wire and clips for the barbwire around noon. After lunch it became very apparent that I did not have nearly enough insulators to put two on each post. I guess my materials estimating is just as bad as my time estimation. It’s a good thing I don’t have to put anything out for bids.

A quick trip to town revealed no insulators, and I did not have time at this point for another trip to Manhattan. Luckily Jennifer was coming home from work and could pick up two more bags of insulators. Given my estimation accuracy, she picked up three bags.

I told her I would have everything done but putting the insulators on the last 18 posts. This time I counted. (That might have been a good strategy the night before.)

Jennifer finished putting the insulators on, and that left me to hook up the fencer in the morning. I forgot. Later that afternoon I got a call that I had cows out. That necessitated me dropping everything, putting cows in, and fixing yet another fence.

I guess it is that time of the year.

I made it to my meeting on time, and the next morning I put the charger on the fence, made sure it was hot and turned the ewes loose. I sat back expecting to watch the ewes get shocked. Nope. They went the other way, and I was denied any entertainment. Did I mention how stupid sheep are? I went about my business and started working on hauling hay.

That evening Jennifer called me to tell me that the ewes were once again in the heifer pen and the fence was not hot. She worked on the fence, but it still was not as hot as it should have been. The next morning, I went right to the source of the problem: one of the end insulators I had modified. I fixed that, turned the ewes out and waited for the fun. You guessed it. They went the other way, once again proving the old saying about sheep and their owners.

Stayed tuned, but I wouldn’t hold my breath to see if I have stopped the sheep from invading the heifer pen.