Shepherds were a good choice

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Christmas story is one of my favorite things. I do love the telling of Jesus’s birth and being reminded of the greatest gift I have ever received or will ever receive.

There are many parts of the story that I really like but my favorite part and the one I take the greatest pride in is the fact that the news of the birth was first told to shepherds. Being a shepherd, I take great honor in knowing that I was one of the fraternity to whom God picked to announce his son’s birth.

I have always wondered why God chose shepherds and lately I have had a lot of time to think about this while I fed the sheep. Why did he not choose the media? Reporting things like this would be right up their alley. It was probably because he wanted all of the versions to be the same. We all know that while they are a bit different, the gospels are pretty much the same. Well, I am sure the various outlets, even back BC, would have had vastly different slants on the story, but we will save those musings for a later date.

Doctors or even veterinarians would have made more sense from a medical standpoint. Accountants would have given a very accurate, detailed account. Motivational speakers would have been really excited, but God chose the lowly shepherd. It makes you wonder why they got the call.

First of all, who else would have been awake in the middle of the night? My guess is it was lambing season and they were on night checks. A couple of weeks of getting up in the middle of the night to check ewes will make you believe anything you see and not question it. They probably walked out, saw the angels and were relieved that it was not a half a dozen ewes in labor.