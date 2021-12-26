Shepherds were a good choice

The Christmas story is one of my favorite things. I do love the telling of Jesus’s birth and being reminded of the greatest gift I have ever received or will ever receive.
There are many parts of the story that I really like but my favorite part and the one I take the greatest pride in is the fact that the news of the birth was first told to shepherds. Being a shepherd, I take great honor in knowing that I was one of the fraternity to whom God picked to announce his son’s birth.
I have always wondered why God chose shepherds and lately I have had a lot of time to think about this while I fed the sheep. Why did he not choose the media? Reporting things like this would be right up their alley. It was probably because he wanted all of the versions to be the same. We all know that while they are a bit different, the gospels are pretty much the same. Well, I am sure the various outlets, even back BC, would have had vastly different slants on the story, but we will save those musings for a later date.
Doctors or even veterinarians would have made more sense from a medical standpoint. Accountants would have given a very accurate, detailed account. Motivational speakers would have been really excited, but God chose the lowly shepherd. It makes you wonder why they got the call.
First of all, who else would have been awake in the middle of the night? My guess is it was lambing season and they were on night checks. A couple of weeks of getting up in the middle of the night to check ewes will make you believe anything you see and not question it. They probably walked out, saw the angels and were relieved that it was not a half a dozen ewes in labor.
Shepherds would have been ready to see the baby at the drop of a hat. Any excuse to leave the stinking sheep ranch and go to town. Even better that the baby was in a stable and they did not have to change out of chore clothes to go. Come to think of it, who else would not have stood out in a barn? The shepherds smelled just like everything else and blended right in. God really does know what he is doing.
That brings up another reason for choose shepherds to deliver the news: they did not have to spend a lot of time getting dressed up in their best clothes. Nope, they just went as they were, dressed in their lambing clothes that they had not washed since the season had started. Even back then I am sure shepherds knew it was bad luck to wash your chore clothes. The stench has been passed down from one generation to the next.
Finally, who else would have believed the story and dropped everything to go? We shepherds are a pretty gullible bunch. Sure, now we see the whole magnitude of the event and we would all drop everything and go. I am sure the host of angels and all of the bright light was very convincing. Still, my guess is most people would have been skeptical. Not us sheep people. I mean if you follow sheep around all day and fight lions and wolves with rocks, you will believe about anything without question.
I, for one, am enormously proud each time I look at the nativity and see the shepherds front and center. I also go out in the night and wonder what it would be like to have gotten that invitation from the angels. So far, I have gotten nothing but stinking, sleeping sheep when I go out, with an occasional coyote singing in the background. But I am still proud of my shepherd heritage.
I can only imagine the next morning when their wives asked them how things went last night. Where they skeptical and thought the shepherds had produced an excuse to go into town and carouse? It would be a little hard to believe. My guess is that the very tired shepherds got peppered with all kinds of questions like: What is his name? How much did the baby weigh? How long was he? Is Mary doing OK? The answer to which the shepherds only grunted and shrugged.
I guess the main reason the shepherds were included was because they were abundant and easy to find, right out there on the outskirts of town. After all, God had to go a long way and it took a couple of weeks just to find three wise men. In any case, shepherds were the first to find out and that has to be the proudest happening to shepherds in the history of humankind. Just my thoughts and something to think about as you look at your nativity scene this Christmas season.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.