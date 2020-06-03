It’s funny just how short of a period of time it takes to make things seem normal. We have been at this stay-at-home order, quarantine, lock down, whatever you want to call it for a little over two months now, and a lot of it is starting to feel normal.
In some ways it has been good. We have learned to slow our busy lives down a few gears, and we have spent more time with our families. There are also a few things that give me a moment of pause, and I hope they are not trends.
One of those things is going to church. I must admit that this is the longest period in my life that I have not physically darkened the doorway of a church. The longest period before that was probably two or three weeks. That would have been when I first went to college and I did not have my mother telling me I was going to go to church every Sunday.
At first the freedom was fun – no hurrying around on Sunday, more time to lounge and relax. I was able to kind of ignore the gnawing feeling that I was missing something. But soon the feeling became too much to bear, and I had to find a church to go to on Sunday morning.
My parents had done a very good job of instilling that need for Christian fellowship and the need to recharge my spiritual batteries each week. I cannot speak for anyone else but if I do not have those couple of hours each week with my church family, I feel like I am missing something.
That is how it has been these last two-plus months. Something has been missing. Do not get me wrong, I agree totally with the decision to not meet in person. We have many members of our congregation that must be protected, and I am more than OK with a little sacrifice to keep them safe. Our pastor has done a wonderful job in keeping us all spiritually involved with daily devotions and a virtual church service with hymns and a message each Sunday.
Our Sunday morning routine has become: get up, do chores, come back in, and relax before we turn the Sunday morning service on and eat lunch. It is a relaxing time with no hustle to get chores done, get dressed in our Sunday best and try to get to church on time. That worries me. Again, do not take this as criticism of our church’s current or past actions. They were and are meant to protect our most vulnerable, and if we need to keep on the same schedule for them then that is what we must do.
With the easing of the restrictions, our church has been discussing what we should do, and the decision is not an easy one. More than likely the first members who come back will be the very members we are trying to protect, so we must get it right the first time.
Honestly, I do not know what to expect the first few weeks back. We are out of the habit of going to church, and that is what scares me.
I fear we are too comfortable with watching the service at home, where it is more comfortable and on our own terms. That was a good alternative, but it is not a good replacement for worshipping physically together in fellowship. The trend before the pandemic was to forgo worship because of the demands society placed on our busy schedules. More and more things were scheduled on Sundays. Now we have learned that we can worship remotely and that seems normal.
I do not know when churches should start meeting in person again. Many already have. That is a decision that needs to be made by each, individual church based on its membership and ability. It will not be an easy one and it is one that should be made with a great deal of thought, prayer and faith. What I do know is that each church will have to help make each of us accountable for breaking that new “normal.” We’ll have to make the decision to get up on a Sunday morning and make the physical journey to church.
I hope this has not come across as to preachy or religious. It is just something that has been on my mind for a month or so. I do not want to see us continue to go down the road of declining church attendance. I do not want to see Sunday morning become just another day to sleep in or participate in something other than church.
That is why I worry about our new “normal” becoming permanent. It’s going to take a lot of work, but we have proven that anything is possible. See you in church, again, I hope.