Spectating a change of pace at county fair

Last week I experienced something I hadn’t done in at least 20 years, and it was glorious. I didn’t know how much I missed it.
Last week Jennifer and I went and watched our nieces show their steers at their county 4-H fair. Why was that such an event? Because it was the first time in over 20 years and maybe 30 that I watched a show as a spectator and not a parent, judge or county agent. To say the least it was something I could get used to.
I have to admit it, I miss the fair. I have not made it to my home county fair in two years and there was something missing. I haven’t stayed away on purpose. Life has gotten in the way. I also have to admit that it is a little bittersweet to go to a fair now and not have any responsibilities. It seems odd not to be stressed about the fair and getting ready for it.
Panic and anxiety were the norm for us the week before the fair, and now there is this funny feeling that I am missing something. Even though those days leading up to the fair were the reason for lots of serious, heated discussions and a serious lack of sleep, I still miss it. I miss the late-night clipping sessions wondering if the livestock would weigh what we hoped it would or if they would be too light or too heavy.
I miss sticking the decals on the rockets hoping they would stay attached. Tacky varnish on woodworking projects and underbaked cookies are just a distant memory. So is packing for the fair and wondering what we forgot that we would make a fevered run home for.
Then there is the planning and shopping for food that would be forgotten in favor of gourmet meals purchased at the food stand because it was easier. Or wondering how much cash you should have to get through those four days, knowing it would not be enough.
OK, so I don’t really miss any of that all that much, but I do miss the things they led up to. I miss sitting on the showbox talking to neighbors and friends. I miss those lazy afternoons between shows and the late nights after the show. I miss the feeling of accomplishment and relief when everything was stalled, weighed in and entered and at that time you realized you hadn’t forgotten anything.
It’s funny. When Jennifer and I started our journey as fair parents with that first bucket calf almost 20 years ago, it seemed like we were going to be fair parents forever. Then as quickly as it started, it was over.
We started with a black bucket calf named Jethro and ended with a black steer named Captain. There were a whole lot of memories in between, and that is what I miss.
I did enjoy watching the girls show their steers, but it did bring back a swarm of memories. Maybe that is why I hadn’t just attended a fair since we had finished our run. In some ways it felt like I was infringing on something. I was there but only as a spectator, only as moral support and I wasn’t used to that. If I was going to be perfectly honest that change in roles was probably why I had stayed away, and now I regret it.
Yes, it was a different feeling to just watch with no responsibilities and it was a bit bittersweet. I had to come to grips with the idea that that part of my life had ended and it would never return. It was a part of my life that defined who I was for so long, and it was suddenly gone.
Then I thought about my kids and how those things they had learned at the county fair had benefited them and made them who they are today.
I am sure that is what it is all about and we were blessed to have had the experience. I mean the whole experience, too – the good times and the bad, the tears and the laughter. It all served a purpose. The important things like the courage it took to step into the show ring, all the dedication it took to get their animals to the fair and all of the responsibility they had accepted. These things all helped mold my kids into productive, successful adults.
Yes, I miss those days dearly and often want to go back and experience them again. But that is not how life works. I am sure this next phase in life will be just as good. In fact, I kind of enjoyed being a spectator with no duties, but there is still the feeling of something missing.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.