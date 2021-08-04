Spectating a change of pace at county fair

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last week I experienced something I hadn’t done in at least 20 years, and it was glorious. I didn’t know how much I missed it.

Last week Jennifer and I went and watched our nieces show their steers at their county 4-H fair. Why was that such an event? Because it was the first time in over 20 years and maybe 30 that I watched a show as a spectator and not a parent, judge or county agent. To say the least it was something I could get used to.

I have to admit it, I miss the fair. I have not made it to my home county fair in two years and there was something missing. I haven’t stayed away on purpose. Life has gotten in the way. I also have to admit that it is a little bittersweet to go to a fair now and not have any responsibilities. It seems odd not to be stressed about the fair and getting ready for it.

Panic and anxiety were the norm for us the week before the fair, and now there is this funny feeling that I am missing something. Even though those days leading up to the fair were the reason for lots of serious, heated discussions and a serious lack of sleep, I still miss it. I miss the late-night clipping sessions wondering if the livestock would weigh what we hoped it would or if they would be too light or too heavy.

I miss sticking the decals on the rockets hoping they would stay attached. Tacky varnish on woodworking projects and underbaked cookies are just a distant memory. So is packing for the fair and wondering what we forgot that we would make a fevered run home for.

Then there is the planning and shopping for food that would be forgotten in favor of gourmet meals purchased at the food stand because it was easier. Or wondering how much cash you should have to get through those four days, knowing it would not be enough.