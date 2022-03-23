Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This week was spring break for the kids, and I was excited. I had a lengthy list of things I needed to get done and needed the extra help.

I know you are thinking college kids always go somewhere warmer for spring break. The great thing about having both kids go north for college is that they could both legitimately say they went south for spring break.

OK, saying that going from Lincoln to Kansas is warmer may be a stretch, but we are a darn sight warmer and less snowy than Fargo. In fact, Ike called home before he came back to see if there was snow in the forecast because if there was, he was not coming home.

You may be thinking that coming back to the ranch is not the ideal spring break for college kids, and you would be right. Tatum dubbed this week as Spring Break on the Beaches of Brush Creek. I detected a hint of sarcasm in her tone.

I did offer to get T-shirts made up and told them they could post on social media about their awesome time partying on the beaches of Brush Creek. Neither kid took me up on my offer.

Ideal or not, Dad was glad to have the help for a few days. They called themselves cheap labor. I vehemently disagreed with that. There is nothing cheap about college aged kids. I didn’t have to pay them an hourly wage, but the salary is pretty steep.

Jennifer thought the idea of Spring Break on the Beaches of Brush Creek was so appealing that she took vacation, too. Honestly, that would be the longest family vacation we have ever taken. We even managed to talk our hired high school help into spending the first half of his spring break on the beaches of Brush Creek.