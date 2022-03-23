This week was spring break for the kids, and I was excited. I had a lengthy list of things I needed to get done and needed the extra help.
I know you are thinking college kids always go somewhere warmer for spring break. The great thing about having both kids go north for college is that they could both legitimately say they went south for spring break.
OK, saying that going from Lincoln to Kansas is warmer may be a stretch, but we are a darn sight warmer and less snowy than Fargo. In fact, Ike called home before he came back to see if there was snow in the forecast because if there was, he was not coming home.
You may be thinking that coming back to the ranch is not the ideal spring break for college kids, and you would be right. Tatum dubbed this week as Spring Break on the Beaches of Brush Creek. I detected a hint of sarcasm in her tone.
I did offer to get T-shirts made up and told them they could post on social media about their awesome time partying on the beaches of Brush Creek. Neither kid took me up on my offer.
Ideal or not, Dad was glad to have the help for a few days. They called themselves cheap labor. I vehemently disagreed with that. There is nothing cheap about college aged kids. I didn’t have to pay them an hourly wage, but the salary is pretty steep.
Jennifer thought the idea of Spring Break on the Beaches of Brush Creek was so appealing that she took vacation, too. Honestly, that would be the longest family vacation we have ever taken. We even managed to talk our hired high school help into spending the first half of his spring break on the beaches of Brush Creek.
I had not thought about it until now, but I had two days of cattle and sheep working planned and we did not get a single drop of rain. The conditions and temperatures were ideal. We must really be in a terrible drought for that to happen. For it not to rain the entirety of spring break is a sobering thought. It just goes to prove that when you think you have the weather in Kansas figured out, it throws you another curve.
We needed to sort some spring calving cows and haul the ones that had not calved to a special cow sale, vaccinate the oldest half of the lambs and move and give pre-weaning shots to the fall cows. We produced a plan to do all of this in two days, but it was going to take everything going right to make it happen. Honestly, I had the odds of it going off without a hitch at about 25%.
Monday morning, we started catching the spring cows and sorting off the late calvers to sell. To my amazement they all came in and we had extraordinarily little trouble sorting them. Even more amazing was that I hauled four loads to the sale barn without a single flat tire or mechanical breakdown.
We finished so early in the afternoon with the cattle sorting and hauling that we had time to gather the ewes and lambs, sort them and work lambs that afternoon. I had planned to do that on Wednesday.
Tuesday, we gathered the fall cows and calves. They did not want to cooperate as well as the spring cows, but they also should have known that my gathering crew (Jennifer and Tatum) were even more stubborn than they were. At first, we were a little off schedule, but we ended up getting them hauled into the working pens by 11:45 and sorted before lunch. We were right on schedule. I did not know how to react to that.
Finally, we ran the fall calves through the chute and gave them pre-weaning shots. We had a couple of minor glitches like the head gate not working right but we overcame those problems and finished in record time.
Again, I was stunned and confused by everything going smoothly and did not know what to do. Lucky for me, my crew jumped into action. We moved bale rings and the creep feeder to the fall cow’s new location. Again, this was something I had planned for Wednesday.
I am sure the real beaches were packed with college kids on spring break, and some tell me that is a lot more fun than working cattle and sheep. I really can’t imagine that it is but, I have been told by two reliable sources that I am wrong.
I did try to tell the kids that they were following in my footsteps and that I had spent all four of my college spring breaks on the beaches of Brush Creek. I don’t think they were impressed. All I know is a fun time was had by all, or at least one of us on the Beaches of Brush Creek.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.