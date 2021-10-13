Starting the day off right

Today will be a good day. You know how I know? This marks 48 hours of no cows out.
We have hit that time of the year when the cows are restless, and I hold my breath each morning when I approach the pastures.
This morning marks the second day in a row and actually the fourth day in a row that I have not had anything on the wrong side of the electric fence. There is a little hesitation because Sunday and Monday morning the cows were in when I first checked but I did have an escapee during the day.
I don’t know about the rest of your but often the mood of my day is determined by something that happens early on. One big one is if I have my coffee. I need two cups to get me out the door and on the way to a good day.
I almost never forget to have plenty of coffee on hand, but I have had the odd day when I have had a mechanical failure. That starts my day off on a really bad note. For one thing I have a headache all day and for another I have to make a trip to town to get a new coffee maker.
Then how my chores go is another indication of how the rest of my day is going to be. The biggest example of this is the cows being in. Most mornings that is not a problem or a factor. However, lately I have had several testing me.
The sight of a cow on the wrong side of the fence can really mess up my morning. The number of cows on the wrong side of the fence amplifies the effect. This often causes me to be late for other things which also makes me grouchy and edgy.
Sometimes the indicator is even more minor than wayward cows. I have a wagon on which I can put six to eight five-gallon buckets and pull down the alley to feed sheep. When it was new it had sides, they worked great unless you were hauling hay bales and then they needed to come off. Over the years we have broken the latches and two of the four sides are now somewhere safe. (That is farmer code for I put them somewhere to fix and now I can’t find them.)
In any case, I have a hill that goes from the feed bins to the sheep pens. Most of the time it is fine, but if the wagon has gotten wet during the night it becomes slick. One of the missing panels is in the front, and if I am not paying attention (which is about 50% of the time) or too slow (which is also about 50% of the time) the buckets will slide to the front, fall off and spill.
This causes me much annoyance and makes me agitated. Often this lasts the rest of the day, especially if it is followed by cows being out.
Those are the two most likely culprits of a bad day but other things such as flat tires, dead batteries, low fuel tanks and various mechanical failures also can contribute to a less than desirable start to the day. If I am on a tight schedule other things like water tanks that need to be refilled and hay feeders that are empty can cause me to be grumpy and anxious.
Of course, there are other, non-ag things that can mess up my day like a hole in my sock or a leaky boot. My family will tell you that wind direction and barometric pressure also can be culprits. Actually, they will tell you there are days that I am grumpy for no good reason and often they would be right.
I know that having something early in the day determine how your day will go is really dumb. Why anyone would let a minor event like spilled feed decide the mood they are in defies logic. I would agree with that, but I feel the need to be honest. The flip side is on those rare mornings when everything goes right, I am usually in a good mood at least until noon. Those days usually happen once a month or so.
I am resolving right here and now to not let the happenings during chores determine how the rest of my day is going to go. I vow to be happy and upbeat no matter how many buckets spill or if I have any misplaced cows. I will grit my teeth and grin when I have a hole in my sock or a leak in my boot. I will hum a happy tune as I change a tire or jump a dead battery.
At least I will this morning because I didn’t spill any buckets, have any cows out and everything started. As for tomorrow, who knows, three days in a row will be asking for quite a lot.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.