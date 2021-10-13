Starting the day off right

Today will be a good day. You know how I know? This marks 48 hours of no cows out.

We have hit that time of the year when the cows are restless, and I hold my breath each morning when I approach the pastures.

This morning marks the second day in a row and actually the fourth day in a row that I have not had anything on the wrong side of the electric fence. There is a little hesitation because Sunday and Monday morning the cows were in when I first checked but I did have an escapee during the day.

I don’t know about the rest of your but often the mood of my day is determined by something that happens early on. One big one is if I have my coffee. I need two cups to get me out the door and on the way to a good day.

I almost never forget to have plenty of coffee on hand, but I have had the odd day when I have had a mechanical failure. That starts my day off on a really bad note. For one thing I have a headache all day and for another I have to make a trip to town to get a new coffee maker.

Then how my chores go is another indication of how the rest of my day is going to be. The biggest example of this is the cows being in. Most mornings that is not a problem or a factor. However, lately I have had several testing me.

The sight of a cow on the wrong side of the fence can really mess up my morning. The number of cows on the wrong side of the fence amplifies the effect. This often causes me to be late for other things which also makes me grouchy and edgy.

Sometimes the indicator is even more minor than wayward cows. I have a wagon on which I can put six to eight five-gallon buckets and pull down the alley to feed sheep. When it was new it had sides, they worked great unless you were hauling hay bales and then they needed to come off. Over the years we have broken the latches and two of the four sides are now somewhere safe. (That is farmer code for I put them somewhere to fix and now I can’t find them.)