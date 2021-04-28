Super powers save the day

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I am the master of putting things off. Procrastination is my special power, I admit it.

I really need to do something about it, but I will get to it later because I have too much to do right now. Of course, most of that long list of stuff to do right now involves tasks I put off because I am so good at procrastinating.

Last week was a prime example of what I am talking about. I am currently serving on the board of deacons at our church, and April was my month for opening prayer and devotions. April was my month because March had been my month and I had forgotten to do it. Our chairperson, being a kind and understanding soul, let me have a do-over.

Wednesday was the meeting. For the week prior to that day, Jennifer and another deacon sent me reminders via text, phone calls, email and verbally just so I would not forget to do it. Each time I got the reminder I would reply with something along the line of either I was tired or too distracted to focus and do a good job. In all cases, I promised to do it tomorrow.

Well, Wednesday rolled around and I was out of tomorrows. But I did have later in the day. The deacons meeting was not until 6 at night and I had all day to find a devotional.

Morning came and went, and I was much too busy doing something. What that was, I do not recall but I am sure it was important and urgent. I would take care of finding the devotional over lunch.

Then whatever I was doing that morning carried over into the early afternoon and wiped out my lunch time. Do not worry, I still ate lunch. I just did not have time to find a devotional before I had to get out and finish the morning crisis so I could begin work on the urgent afternoon work. I do not remember what was so urgent and important, but I will almost guarantee that they were tasks I had put off until later.