Well, I am the first victim of the COVID-19 crisis in my family. I was off my feet for almost two weeks. OK, before you all get too worried — especially those who encountered me — I do not have the virus, but I was a victim of the crisis. My respiratory system is just fine, if you don’t count seasonal allergies.
I had a refrigerator accident.
My daughter’s college year was a victim of the shutdown, and we had to move her out of her college apartment. Not too much trouble. She did not have much furniture and had already moved a lot of her stuff home. Pretty much all that remained were a few pieces of furniture, a microwave and her college dorm refrigerator. The hardest part about the move was that she was on the second floor and the steps down were kind of rickety.
I decided that her refrigerator was the biggest item, so we would bring it down to pack first and fill in around it. Being the big, strong dad, I decided I would carry it down by myself. Carefully and slowly I made my way down the steps, and soon I got to the bottom, upright and unscathed. I told everyone around that I had made it and the hard part was over. Then I took the next step.
I stepped out on the grass, which was wet from a rain that morning. My foot slid back under me, and down I went. Don’t worry, the refrigerator landed on top of me and did not suffer a single dent nor scratch. I, on the other hand, sounded like a bowl of Rice Krispies on the way down with a lot of snap, crackles and three loud pops.
The pain was immediate. Being no stranger to leg injuries, I know when to stay down.
Tatum and the nice lady who is the superintendent of the building immediately rushed over and asked if I was OK. I told them I was not, and they got me a chair to sit on while I tried hard not to pass out. Tatum and the superintendent’s husband proceeded to carry everything down while the world spun around my head and got fuzzier and fuzzier. With the last load, Tatum asked if I needed to go to the emergency room.
“Not this one,” was my reply. “Just get me in the car.” With everything going on in the medical world, I did not want to visit an emergency room two-and-a-half hours from home.
The transition to the car was not good, but soon I had a handful of Advil and some food. Life was tolerable if I did not move. It was a long drive home. When we got there, I immediately made my way to bed, propped my foot up and stayed there for four days. I knew that there was no reason to go to the doctor until the swelling was down, and I did not want to go anyway.
After four days, I started to make my way around the house gingerly and then outside. After two weeks, I am happy to report that I am somewhat mobile and can at least help a little with chores.
In the meantime, Tatum really took up the slack. Everyone else had jobs to go to, so she had to do the morning chores all by herself. She learned a lot of things in the weeks I was laid up — mostly she learned how important classes were so that she could get a paying job and move away from home. I learned just how capable both of my kids were and just how humbling it is to find out that they can run things as well as I can.
I thank my lucky stars that the injury was just a bad sprain and that life is gradually returning to normal — or as normal as it can be in this crazy COVID-19 reality we are in. It reminded me of how important my health is but also just how great and capable the rest of my family is. I think that is a realization most of us are coming to recently. Health is a precious thing and should never be taken lightly. That takes a backseat to reconnecting with our family and especially our kids.
I suspect as I continue to get better, I will get back into the busy springtime swing of things on the farm. Social distancing is not hard for those of us who farm and ranch in the spring. However, I will do so with a renewed and greater appreciation for the adults my kids have turned into. That and a slight limp.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.