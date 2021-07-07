Taking the blame for lack of rain

This has been a hard week. I have watched the rain go north, south and east of us, and we have not gotten much.
Of course, I am not envious of the gully washers that have produced multiple inches of rain in a few hours. I am not sure, but those are maybe worse than nothing. All I ask for is just a couple of slow, easy one-inch rains. I do not know, it seems like a reasonable request, but I seems to be denied and I am afraid I know why.
I do want to apologize to my neighbors because the lack of rainfall is probably my fault. You see, I looked at the forecast and I saw that it was supposed to rain for multiple days. I took evasive measures, and I am afraid I scared the rain away. I knew better and I am sorry for my actions.
It all started last week. I saw that there was rain in the forecast, so I was careful not to mow too much hay down. I wanted to make sure that barring a major breakdown I could get all the hay baled before it got wet.
Remember what I said about the major breakdown? Well, that happened too. Isaac was raking and on the outside round he found a ditch, dropped the rake wheel off in it and broke the hitch.
I really wanted to be mad, but I could not for two reasons. First, I did not know the ditch was there and had almost run the mower through it. Second, I had done the very same thing a couple of years ago to the rake. The only difference was that his 20-something reflexes were much better, and he stopped much sooner and did much less damage. It was just one of those things that happens, and while it was not an easy fix, it could be fixed.
That still left me with 20-plus acres of really nice brome hay down and an impending (or so I was led to believe) rain coming. I made a desperate call to a neighbor and he came and raked the field for me. That is why I love living here in rural America, I am sure he did not have time to take away from what he was doing but he came and raked it without a second thought.
Even with it raked I was not sure I could get it all baled before the rain was predicted to hit us. Again, I do not know why I put that much stock into what the weatherman says. I started baling and soon it was apparent I was going to be able to get it done.
Isaac and Jennifer had started moving the bales off the field and stacking them. By dark that night we had all the bales moved off the field and stacked along the edge. In the beginning I was going to settle with being happy to get it baled, so I was really happy.
That night the chance of rain came and went with just a few drops, but the weatherman said the next afternoon and night were a much better chance.
It was still dry when Jennifer got home from work and severe thunderstorms were predicted with hail. We moved things around and managed to get all the tractors, pickups and everything else we did not want dented under the barns. We were pretty smug as we looked at the black clouds forming on the horizon. We had beaten the system.
That was when the storms slid just to the north of us. Tornadoes, hail and heavy flooding rain were part of the storms, so we felt fortunate to have missed them. Then the next night the storms formed to the east of us, and we got nothing.
For the next five days the storms all formed south or east of us, and we did not even get a half of an inch. That was when I had to come to grips with my fatal mistake and admit that it was my fault.
If I had mowed more hay down, if I had not gotten all of the hay baled, if we had not hauled it off the field and, most importantly, if we had not been overly prepared and gotten everything under shelter, it would have rained. It was a rookie mistake and one that I knew better than to do. I can deal with the consequences for myself, but I really feel bad for my neighbors. It was not their fault.
To make amends for my transgressions I did leave the side by side out and the windows on the truck down last night. That brought us about a half an inch of rain. It is not much but it might at least stave off the mob with the torches and pitchforks when the neighborhood finds out the drought is my doing.
I promise I will not ever be that efficient or prepared again. I have learned my lessons.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.