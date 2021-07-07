Taking the blame for lack of rain

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This has been a hard week. I have watched the rain go north, south and east of us, and we have not gotten much.

Of course, I am not envious of the gully washers that have produced multiple inches of rain in a few hours. I am not sure, but those are maybe worse than nothing. All I ask for is just a couple of slow, easy one-inch rains. I do not know, it seems like a reasonable request, but I seems to be denied and I am afraid I know why.

I do want to apologize to my neighbors because the lack of rainfall is probably my fault. You see, I looked at the forecast and I saw that it was supposed to rain for multiple days. I took evasive measures, and I am afraid I scared the rain away. I knew better and I am sorry for my actions.

It all started last week. I saw that there was rain in the forecast, so I was careful not to mow too much hay down. I wanted to make sure that barring a major breakdown I could get all the hay baled before it got wet.

Remember what I said about the major breakdown? Well, that happened too. Isaac was raking and on the outside round he found a ditch, dropped the rake wheel off in it and broke the hitch.

I really wanted to be mad, but I could not for two reasons. First, I did not know the ditch was there and had almost run the mower through it. Second, I had done the very same thing a couple of years ago to the rake. The only difference was that his 20-something reflexes were much better, and he stopped much sooner and did much less damage. It was just one of those things that happens, and while it was not an easy fix, it could be fixed.