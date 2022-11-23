Thankful to be a farmer, even on the worst of days

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

No two ways about it, this has been a tough year for many of us. The prices we get are good but the prices for our inputs are at record levels, and the all-important margin is getting squeezed really hard. Add that to an increasing drought that is covering a large area, and 2022 will go down as a rough year in the world of agriculture.

I admit that it is easy to get down and start to wonder if it is all worth it. We all put in a tremendous amount of blood, sweat and tears, many times for little in return. I guess this is kind of a funny way to start a Thanksgiving column.

It is in tough times like this that are also a great opportunity to think about all we should be thankful for and all of the blessings we receive on a daily basis. Those of us living in the United States and especially those of us living in the Midwest have a great deal to be thankful for. I might even add that those of us in rural areas should be even more thankful for our lifestyle and where we have put down roots.

We should be thankful to be in a nation where we are free to worship as we chose and to speak freely. This country is one of tremendous bounty and opportunity, and we should never take that for granted. Yes, we have some problems and more than a little strife, but as compared to the rest of the world we are truly blessed to be in the United States of America. We should be thankful that we live in peace and pray for our brothers and sisters in places like Ukraine who live in fear each day.

As we sit down to a feast on Thanksgiving Day, we should also be thankful that we live in a nation where food is plentiful. Inflation has taken a toll in the last couple of years, but we still can go to the grocery store and see shelves stocked with several choices for each item. While we give thanks, we should also be mindful of those who do not have as much. We often think of those in need as someone who lives in a far-off place when the truth is there are many in our own communities that need our help. We live in a land of plenty, and we are a people who are compassionate and caring.

We should also be thankful to live in rural communities that still value neighbors and friends. The sense of community is something lost in many places but is alive and well in our small towns. I am thankful to know my neighbors and to have friends I have known for a lifetime. Many times, those relationships are what our world desperately needs. I am also thankful as I sit down to dinner with my family that we are able to be together. Be thankful and never take that for granted.

I am also thankful to be involved in farming and ranching, even on the worst of days it is the best job and lifestyle of which I can think. There is nothing more satisfying to work hard and be able to see a crop in the field or livestock in the pasture. There are many days I get caught up in the work that needs to be done and I forget to stop and count my many blessings. We should be thankful for the animals, plants, air, water, and soil that God has entrusted us with.

It is easy to get caught up in the world around us, the rush of our schedules, the hurry of our hectic lives and forget about all that is good, all of the blessings in each of our lives. I know that is the case in my life these past couple of weeks. I feel overwhelmed with what needs to be done and everything that is on the calendar. It is easy to forget about all that we have and all that we should be thankful for.

The truth is that the work will get done and our calendars will come and go but that should never stop us from being thankful for what we are given. I hope that on Thanksgiving Day you will be able to stop for just a few minutes to give thanks for all the blessings and good things you have been given. I hope that you will be able to gather with family and friends and for a moment think about all that is good, take a break for the realities of our world to give thanks. We have all been given much to be thankful for.