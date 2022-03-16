The bad luck cow

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You have to love this time of the year. I say you have to, because if you don’t you will go completely nuts.

It’s the time of year when you can go from warm to the point you are out in shirt sleeves to the biggest snow we have had all year in a 24-hour period. You know we are in that transition period from winter to spring.

Personally, at this point I am completely done with winter and ready to move on. Don’t get me wrong, I really appreciated the moisture that came in the form of a heavy, wet snow but it did play havoc with my calving.

Jennifer and I went out that evening in the snow and we had two baby calves. The first was an older cow who had her calf in the most protected spot she could, and it was dried off and going well. I never even worried about it for a second.

The biggest headache associated with this calf came when we got back to the UTV and found a half an inch of snow on the seat. At that point it was snowing so hard that my boots and gloves were wet, along with everything in between.

That is when we found the next calf. It was born to a second calf heifer, and while she didn’t have it in the worst spot, she could have done better. She had it next to the fence. In fact, it was on the wrong side of the fence and Jennifer had to guide it back across. We tagged it and moved them to a better, more protected spot and left them to sink or swim on their own.

Maybe I should have pulled her in. Maybe I should have brought the calf in, but we didn’t.