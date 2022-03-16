The bad luck cow

You have to love this time of the year. I say you have to, because if you don’t you will go completely nuts.
It’s the time of year when you can go from warm to the point you are out in shirt sleeves to the biggest snow we have had all year in a 24-hour period. You know we are in that transition period from winter to spring.
Personally, at this point I am completely done with winter and ready to move on. Don’t get me wrong, I really appreciated the moisture that came in the form of a heavy, wet snow but it did play havoc with my calving.
Jennifer and I went out that evening in the snow and we had two baby calves. The first was an older cow who had her calf in the most protected spot she could, and it was dried off and going well. I never even worried about it for a second.
The biggest headache associated with this calf came when we got back to the UTV and found a half an inch of snow on the seat. At that point it was snowing so hard that my boots and gloves were wet, along with everything in between.
That is when we found the next calf. It was born to a second calf heifer, and while she didn’t have it in the worst spot, she could have done better. She had it next to the fence. In fact, it was on the wrong side of the fence and Jennifer had to guide it back across. We tagged it and moved them to a better, more protected spot and left them to sink or swim on their own.
Maybe I should have pulled her in. Maybe I should have brought the calf in, but we didn’t.
The next morning, I went out to check on the pair and I was a bit apprehensive about what I would find. The calf was alive. He looked a bit cold, but he was up and going. I unrolled a bale of rye for the cows to use as bedding and to eat, and he promptly came over and laid on the new straw.
That afternoon the sun came out, and by the time I checked the pair again he was going good and even looked perky. I am not sure if he will keep all of his ears but that was the least of my concerns.
Now for the ironic part. The cow is one that lost both ears as a calf. That alone would make me think that she should be more worried about finding a better spot to have her calf. Then I remembered, mainly because she is memorable with her frozen ears, that she had her first calf during the bitter cold last winter. We saved that calf, but it lost its ears and part of its nose.
I didn’t know whether to give her high marks for saving it or downgrade her for having it when she did. I do think it is more than ironic that the only short eared cow I have in the herd picked the poorest night to calve two years in a row.
Each year I am amazed at how many things happen like mothers and daughters calving on the same day, and I keep track of things like that. I guess this goes down in that same category. I also wondered if it was a nature or a nurture thing.
I haven’t gone back and looked to see who her mother was, but generally I only keep heifers out of good mothers. I will admit that I have been known to make a mistake or two. Since she had frozen ears and wouldn’t sell as well, I might have given her the benefit of the doubt.
It also makes me wonder if she is going to be one of those cows that has chronic bad luck. In past years I have been inclined to keep a cow like that. You know, the cow that you keep because you have a little extra grass and her losing her calf really wasn’t her fault. So you give her another chance.
Most often those hard luck cows make me regret being generous. She will get that extra chance because the calf is alive, she is young, and I have room for her, but she is definitely on the watch list.
Time will tell if she is the norm or the exception. One thing is for sure, she is a cow that won’t slip through the cracks because I don’t remember who she is. She kind of sticks out in the crowd.
The one thing I do know for sure is she lends a lot of credence to something I was told many years ago: the only thing dumber than a cow is the rancher that owns her.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.