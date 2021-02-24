The cold weather clothing dance

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We have reached the point of lambing season where nightly checks have become a chore.

It is easy to go out and check the ewes when the babies are first coming. The season is new and it is exciting.

This year it the weather was mild during the first part of the season and often all I had to do was pull on leather boots, a hoody and I was good to go. The preparation took only a few minutes, and the clothes were light and not cumbersome. Boy did that all change a couple of weeks ago.

Do not get me wrong, I like checking ewes and I do not usually mind the night checks. I signed up for this, and it is just part of the gig. Besides, it sure beats making a living some other way. However, at some point during the season it does get to be a grind – especially if extreme cold weather is involved, prompting me to get into all my winter clothes.

I do not have a problem with putting on my winter gear, but often it takes longer to get dressed than the entire checking of the barns and pens take. I have been known to put on the uninsulated leather boots, pull on my heavy coat and a warm hat and go out that way. But we all know what happens when you do that. If you are not fully prepared, that is when everything goes to pieces. You are either out in the freezing cold until you are numb or you run back into the house, get dressed and lose precious time. Maybe it is not that way on your operation, but Murphy’s Law always applies on my place.

So, each evening I go into the room we have between the house and the garage. That room is the best part of our house. It is a separate area where you can change into nasty chore clothes and muddy boots separate from the house itself. Sure, it is a little chilly but that just offers more motivation to get dressed quickly, and it serves as kind of a warmup for the really cold air outside. It cuts down on the mud, hay and other gunk getting into the house, and that makes Jennifer happy and puts me in less trouble.