The cold weather clothing dance

We have reached the point of lambing season where nightly checks have become a chore.
It is easy to go out and check the ewes when the babies are first coming. The season is new and it is exciting.
This year it the weather was mild during the first part of the season and often all I had to do was pull on leather boots, a hoody and I was good to go. The preparation took only a few minutes, and the clothes were light and not cumbersome. Boy did that all change a couple of weeks ago.
Do not get me wrong, I like checking ewes and I do not usually mind the night checks. I signed up for this, and it is just part of the gig. Besides, it sure beats making a living some other way. However, at some point during the season it does get to be a grind – especially if extreme cold weather is involved, prompting me to get into all my winter clothes.
I do not have a problem with putting on my winter gear, but often it takes longer to get dressed than the entire checking of the barns and pens take. I have been known to put on the uninsulated leather boots, pull on my heavy coat and a warm hat and go out that way. But we all know what happens when you do that. If you are not fully prepared, that is when everything goes to pieces. You are either out in the freezing cold until you are numb or you run back into the house, get dressed and lose precious time. Maybe it is not that way on your operation, but Murphy’s Law always applies on my place.
So, each evening I go into the room we have between the house and the garage. That room is the best part of our house. It is a separate area where you can change into nasty chore clothes and muddy boots separate from the house itself. Sure, it is a little chilly but that just offers more motivation to get dressed quickly, and it serves as kind of a warmup for the really cold air outside. It cuts down on the mud, hay and other gunk getting into the house, and that makes Jennifer happy and puts me in less trouble.
The first thing I do is put on my insulated boots. The older I get the more important insulated boots and gloves get. One thing I have learned is that the better the insulation on the boots, the harder it is to put them on. It takes a lot of grunting, groaning, contorting and cussing for me to get my boots on. Heaven help me if there is a rock or they are not on right.
Then I put on my insulated bibs. They are not too difficult, for most people. The level of difficulty for an old fat guy with a bad back – someone who has stiffened up in the easy chair during the night – is much higher. It involves dancing around trying to balance on one foot while leaning on the wall. My family gets great enjoyment from watching this dance. Hopefully, the straps stay in place and I do not have to put a shoulder out reaching for them.
Then I put my heavy coat on, which is no big deal. At this point I am usually breathing hard and sweating although the room is only about 40 or 50 degrees. The result is me looking like the Michelin Man. Last is the hat and gloves – not hard if I can first find them and second do not drop them. Picking them up off the floor on a good day is difficult for this fat, out-of-shape old man, but add on the padded sumo suit and it is darn near impossible.
Finally, I grab the flashlight and head out the door. Well, unless I forgot my cell phone which leads to a very difficult decision. Do I go out and chance that I will not have to call for backup? That works much like not putting on all my heavy clothes and almost certainly guarantees that I will be hiking back up to the house for help.
Getting my phone either involves me opening the door and asking Jennifer to bring it to me or trying to sneak inside and not track or drip on the kitchen floor, thus negating the ideal setup we have.
All told this takes me somewhere around 15 minutes for a ewe check that can take only about 10 minutes if everything goes right. Of course, we all know how often everything goes right. But when it does, it makes all that preparation seem meaningless.
Then comes the process of taking it all back off and hanging it up in the morning – because I really do not want to pick anything up off the floor. That takes another 10 minutes, so that’s 25 minutes for a 10-minute check. We are efficient with our time. Kind of makes me wonder what the challenge of lambing in warm weather would be.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.