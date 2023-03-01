Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was a disappointing, gut-wrenching day for us on Saturday. Actually, most of the day went well, it was just the start of the day that was bad. We lost a calf.

Odds are that there was not much we could have done about it. Like Dad always told me, if you have them, you are going to lose them. That doesn’t make it any easier, and my goal every calving season is a 100% calf crop. I know it will never happen.

Though there was really nothing we could do, I still feel like it was my fault.

Heifer 110 was my favorite from the day she was born. I know color is a dumb way for a cattleman to pick a favorite. I tell myself that every year, and every year I am enamored with a calf because of its hide. This one may have been even more superficial than any other year.

I had a bull that would throw red calves even though he was black, and most of my cows are black or black baldy. Even more intriguing for me was that he would throw solid red calves. I would get one or two solid red calves out of him every year.

He was a good, sound, productive bull, and I had many solid red calves. The kicker was that up until his last year, they were all bulls.

That was when cow 85 had her calf, a solid red heifer. From the minute I laid eyes on her, she was my favorite. It made it better that she was a decent heifer. In fact, she was one of the better heifers two years ago, or that is what I convinced myself of. (I am not sure my family completely bought in, but over the years they have learned to play along with Dad’s “favorite” heifer.)

The problem is that often my favorite heifer is a somewhat snake-bitten tittle.

Last year, my favorite heifer, who was also one of the few we got to settle with artificial insemination, decided to have her calf by a ditch, rolled over and died. Other heifers I have anointed as "the one" have had other misfortunes. Quite frankly, others just never lived up to my expectations for what I thought was the best heifer in the herd.

To be fair, not all of my favorite heifers were because of their hide color. Others were because of who their mama was. I always have a good reason for naming a favorite. Sometimes it is rooted in good beef management and with others it is because she looked cool.

Jennifer and I checked the heifers first thing and found 110 in trouble. The feet and head were coming right, but it was obvious that something was wrong. We quickly got the OB chains on the feet and started to pull.

It was a hard pull and the hips locked up on us. I had to find the calf puller. That took a while because we had not used them in at least five or six years, we just don’t have calving trouble (knock on wood).

With the help of the pullers, we got the calf out, and it was evident that we were too late. He never took a breath.

I am not sure why she had trouble. We pelvic measure and score all our heifers, and she had passed with flying colors. The calf was big but not huge, and he was out of a proven calving ease bull that we had used for five years and never had to pull a calf.

I am not sure what happened, and I know the “right” thing to do would be to cull her. Who knows what I will do since my judgement is clouded because she is my favorite heifer. Every cow I ever gave a second chance has burned me later. Well, all of them except my “favorite” heifer from five years ago. She aborted her calf late, I gave her another chance and she is a near average cow in the herd. That kind of worked out.

As we were cleaning up and picking up after the ordeal, Jennifer looked at me and asked me not to have a favorite heifer this year. She went over my favorites from the past several years and outlined their lack of success, culminating with last year's complete wreck.

She was right, my naming a favorite heifer was just a recipe for disaster. No matter what, I am not going to be partial to any calf born this year. That is the promise I made to her. I will not sentence any heifer to a life of doom and disaster.

That was easier said than done. Last night I went out and checked cows. Cow number 023 had the coolest colored heifer calf. It is black with a lot of white all over it. I can’t wait to see how it turns out. It might be the best one we ever raised.

Oops, well I guess that promise lasted about four days.

Stay tuned, I am sure 023’s calf will have a good story here in about two years.