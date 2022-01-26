The dreadful chore of lambing checks

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We are neck deep in lambing right now. So far things have not gone too badly. You can’t see me, but I am knocking on wood right now.

We have had a couple of hiccups but nothing too bad. Well, there was the ewe who forgot where the barn was on the coldest night and had her lambs outside in the open. She will be someone else’s problem next year. I don’t tolerate stupid in ewes or cows. I am lucky that Jennifer does not have the same policy for husbands.

Because it is the heart of lambing season it means that we are doing late night and early morning checks. Sure, it is hard to drag yourself out of a nice warm bed to do a check when you can hear the wind howling outside, but that is not the check that I have the most problem with. It is the 9 p.m. check that causes me the most heartburn and grief.

I don’t know why, but it is the hardest for me to get motivated for. I am not one to fall asleep watching TV in the easy chair, so that is not a problem. And I always stay up until at least 10 every night, so the late night is not a problem. I really don’t know why I find that particular check so hard, but it is the one I have the most trouble with.

I think most of it is because I have come in for the night around 6, and especially on a cold night, I have warmed up and gotten comfortable. Let’s be honest, one of the best feelings in the entire world is coming in on a frosty night, kicking your boots off, taking off the chore clothes and falling into the easy chair. I can savor that feeling for a half hour or so before the dread of having to go back out in a couple of hours starts to kick in.