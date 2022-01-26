The dreadful chore of lambing checks

We are neck deep in lambing right now. So far things have not gone too badly. You can’t see me, but I am knocking on wood right now.
We have had a couple of hiccups but nothing too bad. Well, there was the ewe who forgot where the barn was on the coldest night and had her lambs outside in the open. She will be someone else’s problem next year. I don’t tolerate stupid in ewes or cows. I am lucky that Jennifer does not have the same policy for husbands.
Because it is the heart of lambing season it means that we are doing late night and early morning checks. Sure, it is hard to drag yourself out of a nice warm bed to do a check when you can hear the wind howling outside, but that is not the check that I have the most problem with. It is the 9 p.m. check that causes me the most heartburn and grief.
I don’t know why, but it is the hardest for me to get motivated for. I am not one to fall asleep watching TV in the easy chair, so that is not a problem. And I always stay up until at least 10 every night, so the late night is not a problem. I really don’t know why I find that particular check so hard, but it is the one I have the most trouble with.
I think most of it is because I have come in for the night around 6, and especially on a cold night, I have warmed up and gotten comfortable. Let’s be honest, one of the best feelings in the entire world is coming in on a frosty night, kicking your boots off, taking off the chore clothes and falling into the easy chair. I can savor that feeling for a half hour or so before the dread of having to go back out in a couple of hours starts to kick in.
Usually, I get in from chores about the same time Jennifer gets home from work and we sit and relax for a few minutes before we start cooking supper. Then we have supper between 6:30 and 7. Around 8 we have cleared the supper dishes, washed them and we are relaxing again. (OK, in the name of truth in advertising, I am watching TV while Jennifer is doing something. Even after watching me for over 26 years, she still has not perfected the art of relaxation.) All the while I am relaxing either watching TV or reading, but my mind is on the 9 o’clock check.
Even then, the check is not such a bad deal as long as things go right. However, on those rare nights when things don’t go right, it can be 10 p.m. before we get in. That cuts into the news and obstructs my weather report. That is not good, and it messes up my routine. It also messes with my beauty sleep, and that is really not a good thing.
I know this is all part of having sheep. I am whining now, and no one cares about my whining. It is a couple of months out of the year. I am doing what I love. I should shut my mouth and appreciate my blessings. You are right, but that doesn’t mean it is easy.
I also have to be truthful and say that Jennifer and the kids have done the vast majority of the checks this year. I managed to hurt my back, and my loving family is trying to help me out by taking the checks when they are home. So I really have no reason to whine. That has never stopped me in the past and won’t stop me now.
Before you all tell me about installing cameras in the barn, I have thought about that. It is a good option and one into which we should look. I am not a technology guy and I am not sure how we would set it up, much less pay for it. The bottom line on that is that I am cheap and I need the exercise, so a camera just doesn’t seem to be a good option.
I know we could also back lambing up into a warmer time of the year. The checks wouldn’t be any easier to stay awake for or get up for, but they would be warmer. Again, I don’t have a great argument other than this is how we have always done it, and this is when it fits in our farm schedule the best.
I have also come to the realization that sometimes I just like to complain and whine for the sake of complaining and whining. I am sure this is a shining example of that. It’s not a big deal (especially when Jennifer is doing the check). So the answer to my dilemma is to suck it up, get off the couch and go check the ewes.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.